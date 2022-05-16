Vladimir Putin has not been this popular among Russians in a long time, a fact that is largely aided by his media and disinformation campaigns. While the Russia-Ukraine war isolates Putin from the Western world, most Russians continue to view and believe a distorted reality.

Recent reporting on the Russia-Ukraine war sheds light on the brutal massacre of civilians in cities such as Bucha and Irpin. An inspiring mayor executed with her family. A fleeing family shot and killed as they sought safety.

Despite all this, as public perception of Putin has plummeted on the world stage, it has managed to skyrocket among Russians. The statistics certainly are telling: Throughout 2021, Putin’s approval rating remained relatively stagnant at around 65%, but it suddenly climbed to 83% in March.

Naturally, this prompts an embittered response. Surely, in the 21st century, Russians could dig up reliable information on the war. Surely, for a nation that suffered millions of casualties during the Great Patriotic War (the Eastern front during World War II), the onset of a new war would be met with horror. So how is it even possible for Putin to be so highly regarded by his people?

Distrust of the West

It is no secret that the Soviet Union and the United States regarded each other as villains during the Cold War, and such sentiment does not easily or quickly dissolve, though the Soviet Union itself dissolved decades ago. President Ronald Reagan once referred to the nation as the “Evil Empire,” and today Putin echoes his words by proclaiming the United States, in turn, to be the “Empire of Lies.”

Though the Cold War is over, distrust between the United States and Russia clearly lives on. Since World War II, the two nations have never fully been “on the same team,” literally or figuratively. (For instance, Russia and the U.S. have consistently backed opposing forces in the Middle East.)

Consequently, both sides have had tendencies to make use of the other as a scapegoat in the suspicion-filled struggle between “the West and the rest.” And right now, the United States is taking center stage in starring as the war scapegoat of the Russian media.

State propaganda

These days, Russian media is limited to state-sponsored propaganda networks, while individuals and organizations with opposing views are being silenced, imprisoned and labeled as traitors.

And my own family members in Russia are falling for it. Falling for narratives that the United States is instigating an overseas conflict; that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is working with the Americans to threaten Russian national security; and that Russia is nobly liberating oppressed ethnic Russians from pro-Western, Nazi forces in Ukraine.

Perhaps the most frustrating aspect is not only that the Russian people are grossly uninformed about the events of the war, but that Russian media have made the horrors of war dismissible by pointing the blame entirely away from themselves.

Texting me in Russian, one of my family members calmly expressed that “(the war) is not a horror. The horror was happening for eight years in the Donbas … all will be well … the US is the culprit in all of this,” followed by a winking emoji.

Outright lies

To Western Europe and the United States, such an interpretation of current events is appalling in how far it strays from reality.

It simply does not make sense. And yet for years, Putin has proved that he does not care how absurd his claims may be to the outside world. His go-to response is to claim ignorance. In 2014, Putin denied the fact that there were Russian troops in Crimea until it was far too obvious and well-documented to say otherwise. In February, he denied planning to invade Ukraine, despite soldiers being stationed directly at the border with Ukraine in both Russia and Belarus.

Clearly, outright lies on Russia’s part only isolate the nation from the rest of the world. Putin does not particularly mind, and that is immensely problematic.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has repeatedly been likened to World War II, a war whose victors established the United Nations in hopes that fostering international dialogue and economic interdependence would prevent a World War III.

Yet these solutions are proving to show their weaknesses more fully than ever before. As the U.N. Security Council has no enforceable power, it is limited to official condemnations and a sort of “peer pressure” that only fulfills its role if a given country takes an interest in its international reputation.

Putin’s actions show that he does not care about these global perceptions. Moreover, he seems convinced that repeating far-fetched lies frequently and forcefully enough will make the Russian people believe them.

But this is the 21st century, when media and communication span international boundaries, when information travels the world instantaneously. And so there will undoubtedly come a time when the truth of the war will seep into the general Russian population and therein take up a permanent residence.

A great lie can only last so long, and through the aid of oppositional and international reporting, the atrocities of Putin’s war will be unmasked.

As the well-known saying goes, “You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”

I just hope that “some of the time” does not last much longer.

Arielle Svetlana Breuninger is a student at the University of Pennsylvania and a graduate of Lancaster Country Day School. As a Russian-American dual citizen, she spent her childhood summers living in northwestern Russia.