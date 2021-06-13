The U.S. intelligence community released a report in March that outlined how the Iranian and Russian governments orchestrated digital attacks on U.S. social media platforms to influence the 2020 election.

According to the report, they did this by blasting Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with fake profiles, bots and troll armies that would directly engage with U.S. citizens in comment sections and purposefully try to foment ideological division. They also created and shared memes with false information and managed social media pages that perpetuated polarizing ideologies. Their mission was simply to sow division among American voters.

The implications of the report are substantial and reinforce what many media researchers have known for some time: We are vulnerable without media literacy education. The digital information landscape can be difficult to navigate; it is filled with pitfalls and largely unvetted. Anyone can post anything online at any time.

As the total hours of daily screen time and internet usage continue to climb rapidly, it has never been more important than now for our nation to cultivate media literacy programs. Through such education we can better protect ourselves from unwanted influence and help ensure that future generations are well equipped to engage with the digital world.

Media literacy is defined by researchers as one’s ability to evaluate, access, interpret and create various forms of media. For example, knowing how to direct-message someone on Instagram, being able to upload a video to YouTube, or understanding how to use hashtags, could all be a part of media literacy education.

At the same time, one also would learn important interpretive/critical skills such as how to double-check sources of information, interrogate the credibility of user profiles, spot scams and manage private information across platforms.

Overall, the goal of media literacy education is to give people the tools to navigate the many communication technologies we use and how to critically analyze the many messages we receive.

Currently, this type of education is not happening throughout the United States. Although there are some legislators and individual institutions that have made attempts, there are still no national standards. As a result, even the states that have media literacy education often lack assessment measures, making the curriculum inconsistent or ineffective.

Media illiteracy is an issue across all age groups. For example, researchers from Princeton and New York University found that baby boomers disproportionately share fake news stories. Meanwhile, researchers at Stanford Graduate School of Education found that most middle schoolers could not tell the difference between a sponsored or real news article and that most college students could not identify biased content from independent groups like lobbying firms.

As a communication professor, I have seen much of this firsthand. Virtually all of my students use social media regularly, but few have received media literacy training.

It is clear that this issue is ubiquitous and it is affecting society now. The need for reform has never been greater. To meet this need in Pennsylvania, policymakers introduced legislation that sought to cultivate media literacy education in grades K-12. It specifically called for students to learn about the risks of sharing personal information online, how to handle cyberbullying and how to use social networking sites responsibly, among other skills. The bill ultimately died in the state House Education Committee, but it was a clear first step toward giving media literacy more attention in our state and our public discourse.

As a researcher, teacher and citizen, I believe that media literacy is an important part of modern education and can benefit everyone in our community (and nation). Whether you like it or not, most people get all of their information from the internet. If people have a question, they go to Google. If people are lonely or bored, they go to social media. If people want to be entertained, they go to YouTube. We are constantly plugged in and the pandemic accelerated our submersion into the digital world even further.

As more of society spends every waking moment looking at computers, cellphones, virtual reality devices and smart TVs, we are doing a grave disservice to future generations by not teaching media literacy in our schools and to the rest of our community.

I am old enough to remember a time without the internet. In grade school, we were taught how to physically use the card catalog in the library to find good sources of information.

Yet today — even though we get most of our information from social media, search engines and other digital platforms — we have not adapted our national education standards to meet these changes. Instead, we are sending our loved ones off into the digital world hoping that they know what they are doing and won’t fall victim to unwanted influence.

Through media literacy education, we can stop hoping and start equipping our community to be skilled media consumers and educated citizens.

Lukas Pelliccio, Ph.D., is an assistant professor of mass communication at Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, and a media/communication researcher. He was raised in Lancaster County.