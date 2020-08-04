After an August 2015 publication of a report by Franklin & Marshall’s Floyd Institute for Public Policy, which showed that “while incomes had gone up in downtown, they had gone down in all the surrounding census tracts,” former Lancaster Mayor Rick Gray created the Mayor’s Commission to Combat Poverty.

“We view poverty in the City of Lancaster as more than an economic and development issue; it’s also a moral issue,” Gray said at the time. “It undermines the quality of life in the city, impacting women and people of color at a higher percentage than others.”

Twelve volunteers, including the leaders of the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County, the School District of Lancaster, Assets Lancaster and Lancaster Chamber, were selected by the mayor to head up the effort, and they were joined by 46 other volunteers. On Dec. 15, 2016, the plan on which they had worked so diligently, titled “One Good Job,” was released. The work of the volunteers in developing the plan deserves much appreciation and respect.

The plan, which lists the strategies, action items and parties accountable for each strategy implementation, is a complex matrix. Herein is the challenge. How do a group of volunteers, with no paid staff, make headway on carrying out such a plan? Quite frankly, in my mind, not very easily or successfully. Could you imagine the Chamber, the city, a school district or any business or organization being run with just volunteers? Almost four years have passed since the plan’s release and there’s still no designated city staff member heading up the effort. I think this is a gross mistake.

If we as a community want to be successful in making real progress in addressing poverty, we need a greater commitment of resources. We need a champion who can put together significant resources to lead the charge. A person to give the poor a voice, backed up with action.

Mayor Danene Sorace, with Lancaster City Council support, should champion this effort to establish significant resources, not only to fund a talented, experienced, energetic person to function as the director of anti-poverty but to raise the funds necessary to make significant progress in addressing poverty. The mayor and City Council alone can commit city funds to create this position. That person then can help to identify the most pressing needs of those in poverty. (Those needs only have been increasing during the COVID-19 pandemic.)

As a reader you may be wondering where the city gets the resources for a greater commitment. After all, the mayor is regularly quoted about the city being in a financial squeeze and needing help from our state legislators to change the tax laws. For now, however, our city must function within its current funding constraints and still has found ways to fund new priorities.

Since coming into office in 2018, the mayor has found the funds to support new initiatives or existing projects that she considers her priorities. They include:

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

1. The construction of two new fire stations. The city is proceeding with the replacement of two firehouses at a cost of approximately $12 million. In my opinion, they should not replace both at this time. One replacement is underway; the other should be delayed for a least a decade. The unspent millions can then be made available for other uses.

2. Bike lane and pathway projects, which are projected to cost the city $2.63 million.

3. The Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Engagement’s budget for 2020 is $215,832.

4. The Office of Public Art’s budget for 2020 is $131,557.

There is a reason that these priorities have been allocated monies. For instance, the leaders of the Fire Bureau sit at the table among the top city decision-makers and, as they should, they make the case for their projects. The same is true for public works projects like the bike lanes. It is time for an anti-poverty official to sit at this same table — one with a persuasive and passionate voice.

I will stand to applaud the mayor if she takes on this bold initiative. Commit to not only hiring a director of anti-poverty but to create a fund of, let’s say, $20 million, with the first $6 million to $7 million being city monies. The mayor could raise the additional funds from the private sector, foundations, individuals and other government entities like the county.

Again, when Gray created his commission in 2015 he said poverty is not just an economic issue, but a moral one. It’s been almost four years since the commission’s report was completed. If this community really believes in social justice, then show it. We need strong city leadership and strong, more powerful action with greater and meaningful inclusion of citizens at the grassroots level.

Lancaster resident Arthur Morris was the City of Lancaster’s mayor from 1980 to 1990.