We are all probably a little sore over meditations on the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his words. Soreness, generally, is an indication of overuse, perhaps because of the tired echoing of quotations devoid of both their original context or any intent to actually follow through on their true meaning.

I would argue that this soreness is an indication of a self-inflicted moral injury that is playing out in front of our faces.

I write this, seated at my red desk, in the week between Labor Day and the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. The march, and the speeches associated with it, constituted undoubtedly the greatest civil rights action since Gen.William Tecumseh Sherman’s 1864 “March to the Sea,” which sought to bring the Confederacy to its knees.

One clear example of this moral injury: We luxuriate in Labor Day and retroactively cheer the Civil Rights Movement, while we forget the benefits and safety secured for us by the labor movement and decry the publicly stated goals of the March on Washington.

The organizers of the march included John Lewis, future congressman and then chairman of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee; Roy Wilkins of the NAACP; Whitney Young of the National Urban League; Bayard Rustin, a gay civil rights leader; Dorothy Height of the National Council of Negro Women; Walter Reuther of the United Auto Workers; and Joachim Prinz of the American Jewish Congress.

King and these other leaders struggled to come to agreement. But between religious groups, civil rights organizations and labor unions, they were able to settle on certain priorities.

Among those goals were a fair economic deal for all workers in America, including an expansion of the Fair Labor Standards Act; an end to employment discrimination; and a national minimum wage of $2 — the equivalent of about $20 in today’s buying power. The march organizers understood fair hiring and a fair wage to be critical components of the freedoms guaranteed to all Americans. In King’s words, they had come to Washington, D.C., to cash “a check that will give us upon demand the riches of freedom and the security of justice.”

How do you think the march organizers would feel about a suggestion on the floor of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives that a minimum wage increase that would give workers less buying power than they had in 1963 be only available to those who pass a state literacy test, a method hearkening to the Jim Crow era of American politics?

Far be it from me to suggest that the goals of the Civil Rights Movement should have been perfectly realized by now. But if we insist on quoting Martin Luther King Jr., vaunting the freedoms secured for us by the labor and civil rights movements, then we embarrass ourselves in the eyes of history when we attack the rights of workers to organize for their collective good. We spit on the memory of a man whose last act was to support striking sanitation workers, when we attack the right of working people to be paid a fair wage that helps sustain their families in a time of record corporate profits.

King’s “I Have a Dream” speech at the March on Washington — so often cited by politicians — was made in the context of organized labor. The most conveniently forgotten aspect of his legacy was his defense of the rights of the worker.

Today, it is not to be taken for granted that people of color and people with disabilities can work without discrimination in their workplaces. They may face such discrimination, but laws protect them when they do.

It is not to be taken for granted that Black, Latino and Asian workers cannot legally be paid less in their workplaces — despite the fact that they are overrepresented in the difficult, physically and emotionally taxing jobs we deride as “unskilled” and unworthy of fair pay.

It is not to be taken for granted that women must be paid the same as men for the same work in a nation that doggedly refuses to adopt the Equal Rights Amendment.

When those workers can come together, share information about their work and their wages, “sit down” — as King envisioned — “at the table of brotherhood” and collaborate on how to secure what they deserve, all people are lifted up.

Workers coming together benefits women, white workers, people of all backgrounds and races, and helps to develop the common wealth. That is a force for good, one understood by the organizers of the March on Washington.

The simple principle of fairness ought to reign here; fair wages for fair work is a common value, but it must be put into practice.

My points here are twofold. First, we give King great credit for his eloquent words and too-short-lifelong fight for racial justice, and so we must not recoil at the realization that his cause was inseparable from economic justice and workers’ rights. It is a cruel shade of justice to offer the Black low-wage worker and the Latino low-wage worker and the Asian low-wage worker and the white low-wage worker the same opportunity to toil and starve. Second, we have a personal and public duty to secure the gains of the Civil Rights Movement in an ongoing fashion, to remain unsatisfied and to deliver — again, to borrow from King’s “I Have a Dream” speech — a “rude awakening” to “business as usual.”

My ask, finally, is this: When you are offered the opportunity to carry on the multiracial legacy of the Civil Rights Movement, take it. When you are offered the opportunity to call out unequal treatment in your workplace, to share information about your compensation with others, take it. When you have a chance to support striking workers or people working to form a union, take it. When you hear of racial discrimination, gender discrimination or plain old union-busting, call it out.

We have the opportunity, in the words of King, “to work together, to pray together, to struggle together, to go to jail together, to stand up for freedom together, knowing that we will be free one day.” Take it.

State Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El is a Democrat representing the 49th District, which includes southern Lancaster city, Lancaster Township and Millersville Borough. X (formerly known as Twitter): @RepIzzy.