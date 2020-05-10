When the invitation came in the mail from Hospice & Community Care to a Mother’s Day breakfast for women who have lost their mothers, I barely could look at it.

It was an invitation — well-intended as it was — that I never wanted to get.

The breakfast, like so many other events, ended up being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now I think about the women who had planned to go, and I feel sad they lost the opportunity to be with others who know the anguish of losing their mothers.

We lost our mom in early November, before COVID-19 cruelly stole the lives of so many other people.

Her death has left a gaping hole in my family’s life.

She moved in with us last August. My sisters and brothers also wanted her to move in with them, but I have a ranch house, so I won. My husband’s mother, who has dementia, resides in England. He said if he couldn’t help his brother take care of his mom, he wanted to help take care of mine.

In truth, she would take care of us, as she always had.

My mom had a way of making everyone around her feel better, of listening without judgment, of making her six children — and her 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren — feel certain we each were her favorites. She never complained when she was feeling lousy. She never stopped looking for ways to help.

I came home from work one evening to find her picking up our dog’s toys with the grabbing tool she’d acquired when recovering from a hip fracture. “I’m not judging you,” she said. “I’m just trying to help.”

I didn’t doubt it for a second.

Though her own home had been tidy and gleaming, she never once frowned at the messiness of our home, crowded with the belongings of my husband and me, our two daughters and our very spoiled rescue dog. She really was just trying to help.

I continue to be torn between relief that she wasn’t affected by COVID-19 and regret that she’s not beside me drinking tea as I work remotely.

Because she wanted her own space, she had an addition built onto our home. We wanted it to look like a blend of her old house — white walls, gray woodwork, big windows — and a beach house. She loved our annual trips to the Outer Banks so much. This was to be a year-round retreat for her from the noisiness of our household.

We contracted with an Amishman who had done work for our family for years. He liked and respected my mom, and he set about building her the dream addition she deserved.

While she waited for the addition to be built, she slept in our snug spare bedroom. It was painted blue — her favorite color, because it reminded her of the Blessed Mother.

In late October, the addition finally was completed. She was almost embarrassed by it — she said she wasn’t accustomed to living in a space designed just for her.

We had to convince her that she deserved it, because she simply didn’t think in those terms, of people deserving what they had. Though she and my father had worked hard to earn a good living, my mom still thought luck was involved. And she never stopped thinking about those who weren’t so lucky.

She moved into the addition the last weekend of October. The bedroom furniture she and my dad had purchased early in their marriage was moved into her new bedroom. My late father’s rocking chair was placed there, too, as was the antique tea cart he’d surprised her with one day. We hung the walls with family photos, many taken at the beach.

Three days later, she was hospitalized with pneumonia. Because this was before COVID-19, we were able — thankfully — to be with her around the clock when she was moved more than a week later to Hospice & Community Care’s facility in Mount Joy.

She never returned to our home, to her addition.

She had gotten us all through the earth-tilting death from a heart attack of our wonderful father, her true love, more than three decades before. And the death of our beloved eldest sister from metastatic breast cancer in April 2016.

Who would help us survive her death? The question hung heavy over our heads, and in our hearts, for days after her passing, until we realized that she’d taught us to take care of one another and to keep going for our children.

Through Thanksgiving, Christmas, the beginning of the new year, we put one foot in front of the other, missing her desperately. When the novel coronavirus confined us all to our respective homes, we shared texts and Zoom calls to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Easter and birthdays, continuing to mourn the person who’d been the heart and soul of our family.

Immediately after her death, I asked my husband to cover the window on the door that separated our kitchen from my mom’s addition. I couldn’t bear to catch even a glimpse of the space she was supposed to fill.

A week or so ago, I finally moved my father’s old desk into what was supposed to be her sitting room, where we had envisioned her entertaining the many family members and friends who loved spending time with her. I am writing from that desk now.

It sits before a large window overlooking our backyard — a view that was meant to be hers. Her statue of the Blessed Mother stands in the corner of our yard, framed by the flowering bushes my husband planted to brighten my mom’s view.

She would have turned 89 on Friday. We survived that day and we’ll survive today, too.

But as too many of you know, it won’t be easy.

We endure because our mothers endured. We love because our mothers loved. And we know even in our sorrow that we were lucky.

And that has to be enough now that our mothers are gone.

Suzanne Cassidy is the Opinion editor at LNP. Email: scassidy@lnpnews.com. Phone: 717-291-8694. Twitter: @SuzCassidyLNP.