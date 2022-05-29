Memorial Day is our nation’s annual observance dedicated to honoring the brave men and women who lost their lives while serving in the U.S. military. It is a solemn day that represents the great sacrifice of so many Americans who fought across the globe for freedom and democracy.

We must spend time reflecting on these heroes who put their lives on the line to serve and defend our Constitution and perhaps even more importantly, protected those with whom they served as brothers and sisters in arms in the face of mortal danger.

This sacrifice on the field of battle is the noblest of American values, and those who “gave their last full measure” should remain our nation’s most cherished and remembered citizens.

This year, as we celebrate Memorial Day, the world watches worriedly as Ukraine is at war with Russia, and our nation is suffering from an exasperated state of economic turmoil and continued cultural divide. Americans across the country have tangible fear that our country is sinking into a dark abyss caused by ineffective political leadership, legislative inaction and corruption across both public and private sectors.

The war in Ukraine clearly reminds us that evil exists in the world and the threat of nuclear war — all but forgotten in recent years — seems real again, as an adversarial and unstable Russia lashes out.

Meanwhile, the threat from violent domestic extremists is present every day, with mass shootings of innocents and racially or ethnically motivated anger cascading across our news and social media channels. The massacres with weapons of war of African Americans in a Buffalo supermarket, and fourth graders in a Uvalde, Texas, classroom shake us to our core.

Once again, we are in the throes of unfettered gun violence that has no meaning or explanation. An 18-year-old gunman killing children is inconceivable to me, as I am sure it would be inconceivable to our Founding Fathers.

As the father of a daughter who is a schoolteacher, I now must tell her she is a war fighter: She protects our most vulnerable citizens and, if necessary, she must do this without regard to her own safety. This is what we have become.

Even as these horrors unfold, hardworking American citizens are watching their savings rapidly disappear as the stock markets drop and the cost of living increases. Record inflation, a housing market on steroids, seemingly unending gas price hikes and across-the-board price surges contribute to our fears. Over this past year, we have struggled with supply chain issues, unavailability of goods and services, and labor shortages across business sectors.

Our worries are many.

Service and sacrifice

Amid all this anxiety, Memorial Day couldn’t come at a better time for our country. This national holiday represents what is best in Americans. Service to our nation means sacrifice, and the impact of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice brings our communities together in a way that is unique and binding. Their stories are remembered not just by cemetery markers, but by the grieving family members who sit at their graves and speak fondly to their fallen loved ones. Their sacrifice — honored by the statues and memorial plaques found in our parks and town squares — is conveyed across generations. Their courage is honored by those in the community who attend memorial ceremonies, march in parades, volunteer for civic projects and proudly salute the flag when the national anthem is played.

Memorial Day celebrates the courage to act, despite the odds. This day represents the willingness to serve and protect our nation, despite its flaws. This day reminds us to embrace and take pride in our American exceptionalism, despite our nation’s imperfections. Throughout our history, Americans have died fighting for the concept of American freedom. Such freedom is defined in the ability to determine one’s own destiny, to sacrifice for others and to succeed in a country that provides opportunity. Most importantly, our freedom guarantees the ability to pass on this success to future generations.

The uncommon valor of those who died sets an example for us. We should use this national holiday to reflect on that which is so important: protecting our nation for the future of our children and generations to come.

Overcoming our challenges

As we have seen in Russia, the power of a few can control the destiny of an entire nation. American destiny cannot be controlled by long-term arrangements of embedded political power.

As we have seen during this pandemic, a lack of preparedness led to an American death toll that has surpassed the 1-million mark.

As we have seen with unrestrained inflation, the injection of trillions of dollars into untested programs can flood the economic engine. We must spend wisely and evaluate the cause and effect of such spending.

We must exhibit bipartisanship in prioritizing funding and in balancing environmental resources to limit America’s dependency on foreign manufacturing and raw materials.

Yes, we face a myriad of problems, but all these issues can be overcome. Remember those we honor on Memorial Day, who gave their lives to protect our nation regardless of their own political, ethnic or religious status and beliefs. They believed in their duty to serve. Most of them surely would have preferred to face the problems of today’s world instead of making the ultimate sacrifice, which took them away from their family and friends forever.

The efforts we must take to work through the issues of today may be daunting, but for most of us, do not entail risk of life and limb. Memorial Day shows us the example of ultimate sacrifice and reminds us that the future does indeed rest on the shoulders of the living.

To be called a patriot is easy these days. To deserve to be called a hero is much harder. The heroes we remember on Memorial Day put their lives on the line when our country asked them to do so. They looked beyond the risk and saw only their duty.

Today, all of us Americans must do the same. We must look beyond our fears and embrace our duty to preserve the future. Memorial Day provides us with heroes to emulate. Let’s see if we can meet the bar they have set and find the courage to renew our nation.

David E. Wood, of Manheim Township, is a retired U.S. Army National Guard brigadier general. He’s now a protective security adviser for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. These views are his own, not those of his employer.