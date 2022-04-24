It’s been six years since the unpopular Oregon Village development was first proposed and, so far, ground has not been broken. Much has changed in Lancaster County over those six years. Our traffic has increased, population growth has slowed and hotels, retail stores and restaurants have struggled — particularly because of the pandemic — with some businesses closing permanently.

All of this has diminished whatever slim reason there was for the new hotel, restaurant, supermarket and apartment complex that would engulf the tiny rural village of Oregon in Manheim Township. Funny how these projects are named for that which they destroy.

The good news is that Lancaster County residents have become even more aware of the importance of our land, the bountiful food it grows, and the essential workers who grow it. That’s probably why the current Manheim Township commissioners would rather endure a colonoscopy than be seen as voting for another approval of this development.

And who can blame them? After all, they know that two former commissioners were voted out of office after approving it the first time. They also know the original decision was tainted in the eyes of many when those two commissioners accepted campaign contributions from the developer. And now, when the project is discussed at public meetings, they look out at a sea of citizens before them presenting deep concerns.

Currently, a Commonwealth Court panel of judges has ordered the commissioners to correct an error in the development’s previous approval, requiring that they give proper consideration to its impact on the village’s historic resources. In the original hearings, all of which I attended, the former board of commissioners showed little interest in protecting the historic character of the community — not the 19th-century Bolinger farmhouse on which this legal appeal is based, not the historic village itself, and not even the long-standing Amish community that this sprawling development would bisect with a six-lane intersection.

Now, this new board has been given a second chance, with the power to correct the wrongs of past proceedings. The developer’s expensive lawyers likely will argue that this review should be limited to parsing a legal technicality concerning the Bolinger building’s status. But Manheim Township citizens know the issue is bigger than that. They were paying attention when the new commissioners all campaigned on promises to protect farmland. As LNP | LancasterOnline reported, the two slates of candidates took similar stances on development — they all claimed to be farmland champions. They knew they had to be on the right side of that issue in order to win election.

That brings us to this moment. Four commissioners recused themselves, saying they fear residents would view them as biased, yet a county judge might order them to vote (one, Barry Kauffman, since has said he would waive his recusal). When such an order is issued, or if the three remaining holdouts agree to drop their recusals, as the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board has advocated, the commissioners must decide the scope of this review. Will they look at the impact on one historic building, as the developer prefers? Or will they consider the impact on the entire historic region, as voters clearly hope?

The commissioners are under no obligation to limit this review, and have every reason not to. The traffic study on which the Oregon Village development was previously approved was done several years ago and is woefully outdated. The prior board failed to consider the lack of water and sewer infrastructure and to ensure that the architecture be compatible with the historic village, as required. The pandemic has drastically altered the demand for retail and hotels, and the 2020 census has shown the county’s population is growing much more slowly than expected. The entire landscape of our society has shifted, and this project has become only more problematic over time.

Perhaps with a redesign, one section of that project, the nonfarmable former Shawnee Resort site, could be repurposed in a way that benefits the community. In recent years, several creative new developments have shown us that housing people and protecting farmland need not be at odds. Willow Valley’s planned apartment building for Lancaster city, and the Deerin Co. apartments planned for Manheim Township, near the Amtrak station, are wonderful examples.

The pandemic has given many of us a pause to rethink where we’re headed, and the court has gifted Manheim Township with a tremendous opportunity. The commissioners now have the power to give full consideration to the impacts their predecessors ignored by reopening the case for a full and fair hearing. Let’s face it: It’s understandable that the commissioners don’t want the responsibility of reauthorizing this unpopular project. This ruling allows them to do the right thing. This development can now be built only with their approval. Their instincts to recuse were on the right track. They are as loath to authorize this project as many of us in Lancaster County are loath to see it built.

Mary Haverstick is a filmmaker and the spokesperson for Respect Farmland, a Lancaster County citizens watchdog group.