“All men (and women) are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny.”

— Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., 1963.

I confess to being more than a bit bewitched, bothered and bewildered by the current political dispute over infrastructure legislation.

Politicians and pundits cannot even agree on the meaning of infrastructure, let alone the scale of any internal improvement plan. A contentious conundrum surrounds President Joe Biden’s ambitious $2 trillion building package (now scaled back to $1 trillion in new spending, according to reporting Thursday). It is yet another sign of our times that the impasse has so far stifled any real compromise in the public interest. It’s enough to upset the gastronomy of the body politic.

In our present moment, a corrosive indifference masquerades behind a facade of partisanship and threatens to undermine a sense of shared responsibility to one other. The social contract — that “inescapable network of mutuality,” as King put it — upon which democracies rely is frayed. What does this have to do with the current donnybrook over spending on infrastructure? In a word, everything.

Investing in Americans

The American Heritage Dictionary defines “infrastructure” as “the basic facilities, equipment and installations needed for the function of a system or organization.” Republicans, Democrats and independents agree that some measure of “hard infrastructure” improvement is necessary. By this, they mean shoring up the physical or built environment of bridges, roads, power grids, water filtration and perhaps broadband networks.

Republicans have proposed just $257 billion in new infrastructure spending and want to repurpose unspent federal coronavirus relief aid. They also have sought to eliminate key features of the White House initiative.

A major sticking point is programs referred to as “soft” or “social” infrastructure. I prefer the phrase “human infrastructure,” an expression that has been used for more than two decades to describe structural deficiencies in federal health and social services directed at individuals and families.

The Biden administration has laid out a bold and, yes, costly set of programs that reach beyond the built environment while simultaneously addressing deficiencies in workforce development, health care, family leave and long-term care for the elderly and people with disabilities.

Historically, the federal government has played a pivotal role in economic and social improvement. Legislation helped construct overland roads and highways, canals and railroads. With some admitted limitations, laws were enacted to expand rights, protections and opportunities afforded individual citizens and the communities in which they live. The 1862 Morrill Land Grant College Act created great public educational institutions like Penn State University. Millions of Americans found employment and a path to a better and a more dignified future through the great public works programs of the New Deal, the G.I. Bill, civil rights legislation and the jobs programs of the Great Society. Human infrastructure investment includes Social Security, Medicare/Medicaid, the Americans with Disabilities Act ... the list goes on and on.

While addressing pressing human needs, each of these initiatives was a public investment in the security and stability of American families. Each required imagination and compromise, and each improved the lives of citizens.

Biden’s proposals constitute one of the greatest federal investments in job creation and systemic problem-solving since the New Deal.

Quality of care and life

A recently introduced Home and Community-Based Services bill, the HCBS Access Act, co-sponsored by Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., and their legislative allies, is one case in point. The Dingell-Casey bill would bring needed investment to a fractured social services bureaucracy — a human infrastructure — that compromises the safety and well-being of tens of millions of elderly and disabled Americans served through Medicare and Medicaid.

The national caregiver crisis is real and, according to The Arc, “presents a grave threat” to the lives of many Americans and their families. For years, there has been a chronic shortage of adequately trained staff for in-home, nursing and group homes, and long-term care centers. Wages are low and staff turnover is high; the pandemic has revealed how this jeopardizes clients’ care. A bad situation has gotten even worse in the past year. Though often employed full time, an estimated 60% of home health aides live in poverty. The Dingell-Casey bill seeks to arrest this trend.

If approved, the elderly and people with disabilities will have better access to services while remaining in their own residences. Home health aides and direct support workers will receive training and sustainable wages, and there will be greater state oversight and accountability than now exists. It is impossible to understate how important these reforms are to the quality of care — indeed, the quality of life — that America’s most medically and socially vulnerable populations receive.

Nationally and in Pennsylvania, there is a long waiting list to access medically necessary treatments and residential placement. This includes an aging population still at home.

Similarly, in the commonwealth, there are more than 12,200 individuals with an intellectual or developmental disability on a waiting list; 45% are judged to be “emergency” cases needing services and placement immediately. Another 2,500 children and adults with autism await services.

By addressing systemic problems, the Dingell-Casey bill could eliminate waiting lists in each of the 50 states while mandating better oversight and improved access.

Some advocates wish the proposed legislation went further in transforming the current system for federal-state regulations. It does not radically alter the regulatory labyrinth, nor does it change the voluntary state Medicaid buy-in. This may perpetuate regional disparities in health outcomes. There is little that will reform the existing relationship between the state agencies, which administer the programs, and service providers. However, politics is the art of the possible and the Dingell-Casey bill does portend substantial improvements in services and supports for aging Americans and their fellow citizens with disabilities.

That proposed legislation speaks to a well-established tradition of government investment in human infrastructure as a central component of the constitutional promise to “promote the general welfare” of all citizens. This American promise is in a state of continuous development, part of what Rev. King meant by “a single garment of destiny.”

Putting partisanship aside and engaging in prudent but imaginative compromise is in the best interest of every American.

Dennis B. Downey, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of history at Millersville University. His most recent publication is “Pennhurst and the Struggle for Disability Rights” (Penn State Press 2020). He chairs the Public Interest Law Center of Philadelphia’s Disability Policy Circle.