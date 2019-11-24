After deciding to pull U.S. troops from Syria, President Donald Trump tweeted, “We have secured the Oil. Bringing soldiers home!”
At that point, I actively face-palmed as I felt the secondhand embarrassment from having a president who is more active on social media than I am. Before you call this a bunch of liberal nonsense, I must pose a question to my fellow Americans: Is it really so important that we abandon our Kurdish comrades just because we have “secured the oil”? Our troops may be leaving Syria, but they aren’t coming home. This is a further testament to the dishonesty of our country’s face and leader as the impeachment inquiry proceeds.
Trump is actually not a leader. He is just another part of the upper class that looms over American society like a dark shroud. This isn’t just a Trump problem; it’s a capitalist problem. There is a definite gap between the socioeconomic classes. The poor grow poorer and the rich grow richer.
Even more importantly, we’re swallowing up our natural resources. The demand is going up and the supply is going down. We need to lessen our goal of absolute comfort and convenience, especially since all that our leaders can worry about is “securing oil.” Soon there won’t be any natural resources left, especially now that Trump has abandoned the Paris climate agreement.
Furthermore, private enterprises own our country when it should be run by the people and for the people.
We shouldn’t be making America great again. We should be making America acceptable again.
Aliyah Gesicki is in 11th grade at Warwick High School.