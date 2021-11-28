Lung cancer is the leading cancer killer of women and men.

Please read that again.

In fact, lung cancer kills more people each year than the three next deadliest cancers — breast, prostate and colorectal — combined, according to the American Cancer Society.

If you knew that, I’m impressed. You are part of the 29% of Americans surveyed in 2021 who do. And while that statistic seems dreadfully low, it is an increase of 8% over 2020 data, according to the most recent Lung Health Barometer, a report published annually by Lung Force, an initiative of the American Lung Association. (Its data comes from a nationally representative survey of 4,000 Americans.)

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. And why does awareness matter?

Because, as Lung Force puts it, lung cancer “often lacks the resources, support and public empathy committed to conquering other diseases. This gap is likely attributable to the strong, pervasive stigma associated with lung cancer — a stigma that is harmful to the health and lives of patients who are already facing a tough diagnosis.”

And, tragically, lack of awareness is costing far too many lives. More than 235,700 Americans are diagnosed with lung cancer each year, according to the Lung Association’s recently released State of Lung Cancer 2021 report, and more than 380 die every day. That’s nearly 140,000 people dead each year due to lung cancer.

My mom was one of those deaths in 2014.

Before she was diagnosed, I had never given much thought to death from lung cancer. It’s a smoker’s disease, right? People bring it on themselves by choosing to smoke. And my mom wasn’t a smoker. She was a former smoker, but she had quit in 1975, and her doctor suggested more than once that she was in the clear. In fact, when she made an appointment in April 2011 to get a squeak in her throat checked out, her doctor suggested it was anxiety. Three months later, she was diagnosed with extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer — the deadliest form of the deadliest cancer.

If we had known the signs and symptoms of lung cancer. ... If we had known to demand chest X-rays and CT scans. ... If we had known to push for a second opinion. ... If we had known that many lung cancer diagnoses are made in nonsmokers and never-smokers. ... If, if, if.

To me, increased awareness means fewer ifs and longer lives. And in fact, according to Lung Force’s Lung Health Barometer, there has been a 33% improvement in the five-year survival rate for lung cancer over the past 10 years.

There is hope.

Part of that improvement can be credited to recently updated lung cancer screening guidelines that recommend annual low-dose CT scans for people ages 50 to 80 who are at “high risk” of lung cancer due to a history of smoking.

Researchers and physicians measure a person’s history of smoking in “pack years.” One pack year is the equivalent of smoking 20 cigarettes — one pack — per day for a year. A person who is considered high-risk smoked at least 20 pack years and still smokes, or quit fewer than 15 years ago.

Currently, fewer than a quarter of lung cancer cases are diagnosed early, but by offering this free screening to high-risk individuals, there is hope that lung cancer associated with smoking will be diagnosed at earlier stages when it is most treatable. But we desperately need to increase awareness of screening availability: Fewer than half of folks surveyed for the Lung Health Barometer know screening is available, and only 5% of eligible individuals have been screened to date.

In addition to screening, the improvement in survival rate for individuals diagnosed with lung cancer can also be credited to research and new treatment options. Since 2016, more than 40 new therapies have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of lung cancer, many of which are specific to genetic tumor markers that can be discovered through biomarker testing.

So again, there is hope.

What the Lung Health Barometer doesn’t address, however, is the discouraging incidence of lung cancer in never-smokers. Despite the overall incidence of lung cancer decreasing, researchers at the National Cancer Institute, which is part of the National Institutes of Health, say that 10% to 20% of people who die each year from lung cancer have never smoked. “Lung cancer in never smokers occurs more frequently in women and at an earlier age than lung cancer in smokers,” according to the National Cancer Institute.

So while smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer, it most certainly isn’t the only cause. Radon, air pollution, secondhand and thirdhand smoke, and working in certain industries (including construction, manufacturing, coal mining and farming) can contribute to diminished lung health. Many of these risk factors are common in Pennsylvania.

Given that, it’s important that everyone knows the signs and symptoms of lung cancer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these include:

— Hoarseness.

— Chest pain.

— Shortness of breath or wheezing.

— Frequent lung infections, such as bronchitis or pneumonia.

— Coughing up blood.

— Weight loss with no known cause.

— Extreme fatigue.

Why do I think it’s important to know all this?

Because lung cancer is the leading cancer killer of women and men. And despite that, there is hope.

Kristy Aurand of Lancaster County is a volunteer member of the American Lung Association’s national lung cancer caregiver advisory group. Take the American Lung Association’s lung cancer risk quiz at lanc.news/RiskQuiz.