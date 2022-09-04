Wikipedia defines patriotism as “the feeling of love, devotion, and sense of attachment to one’s country. This attachment can be a combination of many different feelings, language relating to one’s own homeland, including ethnic, cultural, political or historical aspects.”

Many historians consider our Founding Fathers patriots, as they developed a very strong love for the land on which they settled and formed colonies. Eventually, their love for this land caused them to revolt against British rule and thus establish their independence and create these United States of America. They created a Constitution, including the Bill of Rights, which governed the new country and still governs us today.

Over the years, people have died defending our Constitution and this great land of ours. The men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation can definitely be called patriots. Even during the Civil War, which pitted American against American, the people who fought and died were defending their beliefs as patriots. Those in the Union Army were fighting against slavery, a practice they knew was unjust, and those in the Confederate Army were fighting to preserve slavery. In the end, the North prevailed, and American patriotism prevailed. Other wars followed and many patriots went off to foreign lands to fight out of love and devotion to this country and to preserve its ideals and beliefs, which were being threatened.

During the 1960s, a change occurred in this country. This was caused by the unpopular U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. Many young American men went to fight and died in that war because they were patriots, but many other Americans saw them as warmongers and shunned them upon their return. (According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 11,000 American women also served in Vietnam, with 90% working as nurses.) People seemed to shift their devotion from their country to themselves. This has brought us to our current situation.

It seems to me that many people now consider the United States to be a terrible country. They speak about our Founding Fathers in a very unflattering way, and want to destroy monuments to them and everything upon which this country was founded. If you say you love this country, you are somehow ridiculed and canceled. The word “patriot” is now being replaced by the terms “racist,” “right-wing extremist” and even “domestic terrorist.” Immigrants cross our border illegally; they seem to have no attachment to this country. All of this has created a culture war in our country. There is a path to legal citizenship, but the Biden administration is ignoring its importance.

President Joe Biden is also dividing this country with his rhetoric. He calls people who love this country, believe in the Second Amendment, believe in God, want to see secure borders, and are concerned about rising crime “ultra MAGA Republicans” or believers in “semi-fascism.” He delivered a prime-time speech Thursday outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, asserting, “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

In my opinion, there is now an all-out war on patriotism and patriots. Feelings of love, devotion and attachment to this country are waning. They are being replaced by a disdain for everything this country was founded on — and which many people died defending. We are headed down a very slippery slope, and if we don’t revert to patriotism, we may find ourselves without the many freedoms granted to us by our Founding Fathers, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. We must work to secure our borders; become less dependent on foreign countries for goods and services, especially energy; strengthen our military; and teach our children that the United States is the greatest country in the world. We should teach them that they should love this country, and we should instill patriotism in them. Otherwise, God help us all.

Randy L. Herman is a retired police officer who lives in Manor Township.