Dear Dr. Scribblerloss:

Years ago, I was in the Long Home and noticed a plaque that said something to the effect that the home was for white women. Is my memory correct? What did the plaque actually state and what happened to it?

Gus Gianopoulos

East Hempfield Township

Your memory is correct, Gus. Henry Long and his daughter, Catharine, established the Long Home at North West End and Marietta avenues in 1905 for white women only.

A plaque displayed prominently above the home’s fireplace read: “The Henry C. Long Asylum for the maintenance of respectable white women from the city and county of Lancaster and in indigent circumstances above the age of 45 years being widows and single women, to be admitted without any regard to their religious and political views.”

The Long Home redefined its mission in 1977. It became a residence for older persons of limited income, any race, any gender.

Nevertheless, the outdated plaque remained above the fireplace until at least 2001. The home closed in 2012.

In 2020, Presbyterian Senior Living opened LongCrest, a 52-apartment complex that incorporated the Long Home. At that time, the staff “took a bunch of stuff and stored it at another location,'” reports a LongCrest staff member who has talked with several people who say they don’t know where the sign is now.

Dear Dr. Scribblerross:

Do you know where the Rossmere Honor Roll is? My father was William Everett Smythe and his name is on the monument. He lived on Francis Avenue with his wife, Catherine.

Dolores Smythe

Gordonville

Tracing what happened to hundreds of World War II honor rolls — most of which deteriorated outside or were moved inside or lost — is problematic. In this case, the Scribbler asks C. Nat Netscher, author of “From the Beginning: A History of Manheim Township.”

“I was part of the dedication of that monument as a Boy Scout,” Netscher recalls. “It stood on the corner of Grandview Boulevard and Martha Avenue in Grandview Heights. I’d be interested myself in knowing where it is.”

The 8- or 9-foot-tall wood memorials all held glass boxes inside which the names of those who served in the armed forces from a specific area were displayed. The markers were designed to be temporary and most disappeared well before the turn of the 21st century.

Newer bronze service plaques have replaced some of the wood World War II markers in Lancaster city. Alternatively, area residents restored the original wood honor roll of the Letort community of Manor Township a decade ago and erected it at 2605 Safe Harbor Road.

There may be other original honor rolls in the county. If so, the Scribbler would like to know about them. And the Scribbler, Mrs. Smythe and Nat Netscher would like to know what happened to the Rossmere memorial.

Dear Dr. Scribblersunny:

Wasn’t Sunnyside, as referenced in your column on June 5, originally part of West Lampeter Township and only annexed to the city in the late ’40s or early ’50s? I always thought that area was considered part of “rural” Lancaster County until the annexation.

Robert Flick

West Lampeter Township

The city annexed Sunnyside in 1955 — the year 8-year-old Scott Myers left the peninsula. The Scribbler incorrectly suggested that Sunnyside was part of Lancaster city while Myers lived there.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP | LancasterOnline staff, writes “The Scribbler'” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.