On Friday, it was six months since I have seen my parents.

March 18, 2020. Who knew that would be the last day I’d ever see them?

That day, they were healthy and living in an independent living apartment in a retirement community in Philadelphia. They were nervous about this odd new virus that was prompting changes in their lives. All of the residents in the retirement community had been asked to stay in their apartments. There would be no more meals in the communal dining room for a while. Church would be canceled for a bit.

We adjusted by having Zoom chats with them. Our older daughter sent them music videos she recorded from her home in California. Our younger daughter drove to Philly on her birthday in early April to visit them outside their window — grandparents and granddaughter talking by cellphone and waving to each other through the window.

Just two days later, the retirement community told them they probably should be tested for this strange virus, since one of them had a fever one day and the other had a slight cough the next day. They felt fine, but the symptoms mirrored those of COVID-19.

On April 6, Mom and Dad got ready for a 7 a.m. visit to their apartment from a Philadelphia Department of Health representative. As Dad got swabbed, Mom hurried to get ready, tripped on her pants leg and fell, which led to a broken hip and emergency surgery the next day.

Mom spent 18 days in the hospital, recovering just fine from her broken hip but being ravaged by COVID-19. She died on April 24.

Dad’s journey with coronavirus led him from independent living, to personal care, to the nursing center at their retirement community, where he died on April 27. Their energy had been linked together for 64 years; it is no surprise they died just days apart.

As my sister, my only sibling, says repeatedly, it feels like they were just plucked from this earth. We were not allowed to see them. We talked with their doctors and nurses multiple times each day, but we were never allowed to visit them. As they got sicker, Mom and Dad’s ability to talk with us became less and less frequent.

People ask how I am holding up.

For starters, I miss my parents like crazy. We talked daily on the phone. They were interesting, loving, civic-minded people with whom I enjoyed spending time. They were active members of a center-city Philadelphia church whose minister and organist offered heartfelt, loving videos in their memory. We have inurned their ashes at their church and will have a full memorial service when the pandemic ends.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer, both with CNN, did memorial news clips on my parents. The Philadelphia Inquirer did an article as well. Their beloved Philadelphia Phillies organization (they had season tickets for 17 games a year) sent us a letter of condolences. Their lives were well-lived, and the outpouring of love from their community is testament to that.

I have learned a lot in their passing. As my sister and I cleaned out their two-bedroom apartment, we found items that were — again — testaments to lives well-lived. Was the apartment full of expensive jewels and antiques? No. It was filled with books, with family photos, with blank notecards because my mother sent cards to anyone celebrating a birthday or in need of a pick-me-up.

It was filled with photos of trips they’d taken and of the many, many gatherings with family and friends; with their friends’ kids’ drawings done decades before; and with mementos that were important to them: cards from their grandchildren, bulletins and newsletters from their beloved church, and every letter my sister and I had ever written to them.

As we’ve navigated these new paths, there are things my parents keep teaching us. Their friends continue to reach out to us, making sure we are OK. Their minister and church family continue to keep in touch, letting us know we are loved — just as my parents were loved. Our family and friends continue to support us. You can’t put a price on these gifts.

Have there been hurtful moments? Yes. Here’s a friendly tip: Never tell someone whose relative has died of COVID-19 that the virus is a hoax. And avoid telling them that elderly people are expendable, that it’s more important to keep the economy up and running than to protect older people. Acquaintances have said these things to us. But like my Mom always said, “A person’s words reflect on that person, not on you.”

In recent days, it has been made public that the president of the United States knew the virus was deadly but purposely downplayed it. Going into my political views here would do no good. Instead, I’ll tell you more about my parents.

They were hard-working, fun-loving, soulful people. In a world where there is hate, they taught us to love. In a world where there is turmoil, they taught us to speak out against injustice. In a world that is mean, they taught us to be kind.

My parents were role models for so many, and their legacy lives on in their children, grandchildren, family members and friends.

Their memories are a blessing.

Marylee Sauder is a Philadelphia native who, proudly, has called Lancaster home for many years. She looks forward to the day when family and friends can honor her parents’ legacy together in person.