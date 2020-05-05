Loneliness affects three in five Americans and many youth. People report feeling invisible, unvalidated and uncared for. It is generally painful and is best explained through the experience itself.

Unmet human needs cause loneliness. Absence of a secure attachment with early primary caregivers can lead one to feel ungrounded and create negative social scripts they might unconsciously make come true in later life. Loneliness also increases with lack of self-awareness. If you’re a skilled carpenter working a high-paying software job, you shouldn’t be surprised to feel lonely. We typically aren’t comfortable with those we don't know.

A third cause is lack of existential awareness. Humans realize their limitations and discover vulnerabilities that none can address. We then seek a higher power who recognizes us. The Quran states in 50:16, “And We have already created man and know what his soul whispers to him, and We are closer to him than (his) jugular vein.” The quest is for someone who understands us and also someone powerful, running the show while we navigate life’s vicissitudes.

It’s ironic that the very things we seek to avoid loneliness also enhance it – and those that take away loneliness require pulling away from people. When humans try to draw security from others, they eventually realize that the well is an emptying one. People lose their allure and our seeking becomes deeper. We are also inherently prone to violence.

While God breathed into us our souls (Quran 15:29), he also created us from dust (Quran 3:59). The mother’s child abuse, the spouse’s domestic violence, the supervisor’s aggressions, and the politician’s vices are all reflective of our “dust” nature. It ultimately leads to a feuding, lonely society where internal peace becomes elusive.

The situation isn’t much different for those with social supports, either. One might have family connections and still feel lonely. Anxiety is a norm; social media is a crutch and even mild disconnects unsettle them. They might gradually gain awareness of this but are usually clueless as to its complexity and return to the social food instinctively. The analogy is like the one who feels hungry, eats candy, feels hungrier and then eats more candy. The very things we seek to avoid loneliness also enhance it.

Is one of these in a healthier state than the other? The Quran invites people to reflect in 29:41: “The example of those who take allies other than God is like that of the spider who takes a home. And indeed, the weakest of homes is the home of the spider, if they only knew.”

Furthermore, 51:56 states, “And I did not create the jinn and mankind except to worship Me.” And 3:185 states, “And what is the life of this world except the enjoyment of delusion?”

If our purpose is to recognize God, if this world is temporary, and if we are busy avoiding this — engaging in superficial attachments —how then can real food be served except through the taking away of candy?

With connection to God, one discovers a permanent anchor. The Prophet Muhammad (peace) said that God said, “I am just as My slave thinks I am, and I am with him if he remembers Me… and if he comes to Me walking, I go to him running.” We gain security relating to the Al-Basir (All-Seeing), the As-Sami (All-Hearing). If we take this journey and people become secondary to God, how might we experience our physical aloneness? Will an epidemic become a gift? Will a crisis become a blessing?

A spiritual connection also leads to better relationships. If one draws from a well that is always full, they are less likely to draw from others for addressing basic anxieties.

The zeroth solution to loneliness then is to avoid presenting social connections as the primary idea. Excess candy is the problem; so let’s not suggest more candy. The first thing is to build a connection with God that addresses existential anxieties. Second, addressing past trauma and attachment problems through psychological outlets is helpful. Third, an active, productive lifestyle in terms of energetic, self-enhancing work is vital. Fourth, social connections can help if one is able to find them. There are many benefits of relationships and, even in loneliness, it’s good to sustain supportive attachments. The fifth suggestion is environmental changes, such as home makeovers and vacations.

Physical aloneness can have its pains, but it can be lessened and, at a higher level, even enjoyed. While Islam’s vision is of caring communities, the Prophet Muhammad himself was an aloneness-seeker and retreated into caves to contemplate.

Many Islamic mystics loved seclusion and turned inward to find meaning. The spiritually empty state of people depressed them far more than social abstinence, and they later transformed the world with their insights. The Prophet Muhammad said, “Those in seclusion have raced ahead.” The companions asked, “O Allah’s Messenger, who are those in seclusion?” He replied, “They are men and women who remember Allah often.”

The one who retreats within, contemplating purpose and a divine connection, discovers endless excitement, converts struggles into opportunities and evolves a deeper understanding of existence.

Yasir Ahmed is a mental health professional who works in Lancaster County. He is also a member of the local Muslim community and is involved in community and interfaith activities.