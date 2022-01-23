The atrocities of the war on drugs declared by President Richard Nixon in 1971 have left America scarred and deformed.

Its slogans and programs have brainwashed much of the adult population. Many now believe that the morbid reality of the anti-drug policies put in place by Nixon, President Ronald Reagan and elected officials since then was a necessity.

This “necessity” includes a skyrocketed incarceration rate and 1.6 million drug arrests in 2019 alone. Many people believe these numbers are just a byproduct of the “evil” of drugs. This is not the case and, in fact, has never been the case. There are more than 500,000 people in prison today for nonviolent drug offenses. These are people whose lives have been confined to four cold concrete walls — over drugs.

Criminalizing street drugs and incarcerating users have actually been shown to increase drug use and overdose cases in those incarcerated, once released. So not only have these miserable policies increased incarceration, but they have worsened rehabilitation, defeating the supposed purpose of jail time. This is not justice, nor an unavoidable result of the evil of drugs; this is a direct result of the policies of prohibition and criminalization of drugs, upheld by politician after politician.

The war declared on drugs is lost. As with most things, the main reason has to do with money. In 2016, Americans spent around $150 billion on illegal drugs. Profits like these indicate a major idea overlooked by policymakers: excessive demand. As long as people want drugs and have money to spend, someone will supply them.

Drugs won this “war.”

The worst part of the drug trade is the violence. The large, organized groups responsible are called cartels. In Mexico, these cartels control swaths of land, pay off officials and kill. They kill a lot. In 2010, drug violence accounted for 63% of all intentional homicides in Mexico. Thousands of law enforcement officers, journalists and government officials have been assassinated. These modern cartels did not exist before U.S. policymakers declared a war on drugs. Cartels and the violence that comes with them are a direct result of U.S. policy.

Some concerned citizens say they can’t support reforms because of the strain drug users put on society. These same people seem to forget the very foundations of America: “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Drug users, and anyone for that matter, do not owe society their productivity, time or explanations.

Every right-minded adult in the United States is entitled to make their own decisions regarding what they consume and their own way of pursuing happiness. Drug prohibition is a direct violation of one’s unalienable rights.

Michael Vergenes is in the 12th grade at Conestoga Valley High School.