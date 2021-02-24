In 2019, then-President Donald Trump tweeted, “We have to start looking for a new News Outlet. Fox isn’t working for us anymore!” To that, Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume soberly replied: “Fox News isn’t supposed to work for you.”

Yet there are plenty of public officials who believe the media are supposed to work for them. That they are entitled to positive coverage all the time and that, despite being public figures, they deserve no public scrutiny. They would seemingly prefer something more akin to state-run media than the free press guaranteed to us by the Constitution.

The Republican Committee of Lancaster County has in recent months begun to wage an all-out war against LNP | LancasterOnline because of some negative editorials from the newspaper’s editorial board. This is a deeply troubling continuation of Republican leadership’s desire to be free from accountability.

Taking Trump’s lead, Lancaster County Republican officials seem to have decided that any media that report facts they dislike are “fake news,” and that journalists who report critically are the enemy of the people. They have deliberately distorted the delineation between opinion pieces and factual reporting. The committee runs an entire webpage dedicated to attacking local media.

Last Wednesday, Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons attacked LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion Editor Suzanne Cassidy, accusing her of not loving Lancaster County because the editorial board had disagreed with his decisions as chair of the commissioners on multiple occasions. Congressman Lloyd Smucker has also attacked LNP | Lancaster Online from his campaign accounts, encouraging his followers to cancel their subscriptions. These behaviors from both the Republican Committee of Lancaster County and our elected officials are more reminiscent of Soviet-era repression than of American democracy.

In their quest to find an uncritical outlet, some local Republican officials turned to The Lancaster Patriot, a now-defunct conservative website whose editor, Norman Asa “Trey” Garrison III, hosted a podcast on a white nationalist website.

The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that The Lancaster Patriot was mirrored online by a Russian website affiliated with the creators of the pro-Kremlin propaganda website Russia Insider, “which openly promotes Nazism and celebrates the memory of Adolf Hitler.” According to the law center, Russia Insider “is the creation of a man named Charles Bausman,” who resides in Lancaster.

Terry Christopher, a conservative podcaster who chairs the Lancaster Township GOP, met with someone in September who introduced himself as “Trey Oliver.” As LNP | LancasterOnline reported, the two met for “what Christopher understood as a chance to discuss a possible partnership.”

When shown photos of Garrison by LNP | LancasterOnline, Christopher said he believed “Trey Oliver” was the same person.

“When told of Garrison’s extensive record of racist, anti-Semitic and misogynistic remarks,” LNP | LancasterOnline reported, Christopher disavowed Garrison and The Lancaster Patriot. Other prominent local Republicans, including Parsons, only unfollowed The Lancaster Patriot’s Twitter account after this newspaper contacted them.

The damage had already been done. Local extremists, hopped up on anti-media rhetoric and driven to the outlet by their elected leaders, continued to support the website, refusing to believe that it was run by neo-Nazis because LNP | LancasterOnline had broken the story.

Yet the blog post that The Lancaster Patriot shared in its own defense, written by Bausman, noted that Garrison appeared as a guest on a podcast that addressed “legitimate topics” that are “off limits in our censored straitjacket mainstream media,” such as “the IQ disparity between Blacks and Whites” and “the malignant Jewish influence on our culture and government.”

Facts apparently no longer matter to some local Republicans because party officials have convinced their followers not to trust facts unless they come from the party itself.

Which leads us to a question: Why has the Republican Committee of Lancaster County found itself in a place where it has harsher words for LNP | LancasterOnline than for the neo-Nazi outlet that it once helped to promote?

In 2016, the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board endorsed Lloyd Smucker for Congress. Yet recently the board has been highly critical of Smucker’s actions relating to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. There has been a slight shift in editorial tone since that event, but it seems highly doubtful that this is because of any change at the paper.

The change — and this is clear to millions of Americans — has been in the Republican Party. It is convenient for the county GOP to claim that the paper is becoming “more liberal.” The more likely scenario is that our local newspaper has not changed. What has changed are the unprecedented and alarming actions of the GOP.

Many public figures have received criticism in the Opinion pages of LNP | LancasterOnline. As a politically active citizen, I myself have received such criticism. In fact, members of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County have frequently taken advantage of the free platform this paper offers them to criticize their constituents. Yet only GOP leaders have claimed victimhood, outraged that they would receive any criticism from constituents or any critical coverage from the news media in a county where they represent the majority of elected officials.

A healthy amount of criticism and skepticism of the media is a good thing. Clearly, the dangerous rhetoric that many GOP leaders are feeding the extreme factions of their base is not healthy, as evidenced by the events of Jan. 6, during which the words “Murder the Media” were etched on a door of the U.S. Capitol.

Our local Republican Party grew increasingly more extreme during Trump’s tenure. And so, unable to deal with the reaction to this extremism from the world around it, the party is attempting to create an alternate world in which critical opinions make people “enemies” and unwelcome facts become “fake news.” They want to be told only what they want to hear and to have their own biases confirmed again and again.

It may be politically expedient for them in the short term, but it is devastating to our community and our nation.

Michelle Hines is a local scientist and the former campaigns and communications director for Lancaster Stands Up.