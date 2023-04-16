The COVID-19 pandemic revealed, once again, unequal patterns of vaccine uptake in our communities. Rural populations and racial and ethnic minority populations all registered lower rates of immunization, leaving them more vulnerable to serious infection.

Lower rates of vaccination are attributable to multiple factors, including access to vaccines and vaccine hesitancy on the part of vulnerable populations. Addressing these needs in our community is the goal behind the new Immunization Ambassador Program, a partnership between Elizabethtown College public health majors and the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Division of Immunizations. The program kicked off March 17.

One could sense the collective eagerness of Elizabethtown College’s public health students to learn more about the program when meeting with Rachel Walters and her team from the Division of Immunizations. The ambassador program aims to introduce public health students to the work of that department and the community health outreach practices that the students will be able to employ in their professional careers.

Student ambassadors will coordinate with state Health Department nurses to observe health care provider site visits and community outreach events. Ambassadors will also observe immunization clinics thanks to a partnership with the state Bureau of Community Health Systems. These activities allow Elizabethtown College students to gain a deeper understanding about how immunization efforts unfold in real life.

Ambassadors will also complete virtual courses using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention curriculum. These are the same trainings that Division of Immunizations staff complete annually, so students gain access to the most up-to-date information related to vaccination. Students will also be able to attend the 27th Pennsylvania Immunization Conference slated for June; the conference is organized by the state Health Department and the Penn State College of Medicine.

Public health majors at Elizabethtown College are passionate about strengthening their communities, and the initiative — a first of its kind between the state Health Department and a higher education institution in the commonwealth — builds on the college’s commitment to community partnerships and our school motto of “educate for service.” The Immunization Ambassador program facilitates meaningful engagement in our community, allowing students to advance their knowledge and skills. With the goal of positioning Elizabethtown College as a leading civic institution, we hope that students will utilize these skills to benefit their communities and help protect Pennsylvanians from communicable diseases.

Launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, the college’s public health major provides students with the choice between a focus on science-based or policy-based areas of public health. Either way, students come out prepared for one goal: ensuring conditions in which people can live healthy lives.

The program is still young but has quickly become a leading institutional force when it comes to community engagement. In the past two years, Bob Aronson, director of the college’s public health program, and students in the program have developed rich connections with many local communities in the surrounding area.

Last summer, we collaborated with community members from Allison Hill in Harrisburg to study factors that impact Black adolescent youth in the area, utilizing a technique known as “photovoice,” which provided male adolescents between the ages of 14 and 19 with an outlet to share their personal stories through daily photography. This project was accepted by the prestigious American Public Health Association conference in Boston in November.

Another public health major Alex Waskiewicz, a member of the Class of 2024, also had worked on a project that was accepted and presented at that conference. That project looked into the causes of vaccine hesitancy in central Pennsylvania’s Amish population and was aimed at understanding how religious beliefs contributed to vaccine hesitancy.

Each of these student-led projects illustrates the critical importance of practicing cultural humility and being respectful of all communities and the people we meet. To that end, Immunization Ambassadors will work with Elizabethtown College’s Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietists Studies to learn about the Amish and other Plain communities in our region before participating in immunization clinics and health outreach that involve these populations, which make up such a significant part of our region.

With the number of public health students at the college and our community partnership growing, we look forward to the ways our students will be able to add to the expanding field. Our partnership with the state Department of Health opens new opportunities for Elizabethtown College students and helps us in our mission to further learn about how best to serve the communities we live in.

This column was co-authored by Samhar Almomani, Elizabethtown College public health major, Class of 2024; Bob Aronson, lecturer and director of Elizabethtown College’s Public Health Program; and Steve Nolt, director of the college’s Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies.