We write as supportive, loving, affirming clergy and other faith and community leaders, as well as transgender and other gender-nonconforming people, and the family and friends who love them. We wish to refute the bad-faith misinformation unfairly targeting the transgender community that appeared in a column published by LNP | Lancaster on June 24 (“Gender ideology has no place in our public schools”).

We are people of faith who value science; it informs our faith. Most of all, we love God and people — all people.

The apparent effort of the column’s author and its co-signers was to silence, shame and even intimidate people who support the transgender community existing in our public schools, and in public in general. Parents have rights, and so do children. Some of us are parents, too, and we want our children — of all genders — to receive accurate scientific information about gender and sexuality in public schools. Such information must not solely be doctrine coming from a narrow ideology that’s not even reflective of the variety of Christian points of view, let alone the points of view of other Americans our public schools are meant to serve.

We hereby encourage parents and all community members to give voice to the legitimate facts of what actual efforts to provide the best medical care to transgender youth and adults look like.

All legitimate research has shown that the majority of young people who experience gender dysphoria and go on to transition are much happier and healthier for it. (Gender dysphoria is the serious distress caused when gender identity doesn’t match a person’s assigned sex.)

As Scientific American magazine reports, “data from more than a dozen studies of more than 30,000 transgender and gender-diverse young people consistently show that access to gender-affirming care is associated with better mental health outcomes.”

That’s why all major medical organizations whose members serve such patients and their families — including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, the Endocrine Society, the American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association and the American Psychiatric Association — have published policy statements and guidelines on how to provide age-appropriate gender-affirming care.

As Scientific American notes, all of those medical societies find affirming care to be “evidence-based and medically necessary,” based on scientific research and experience in treating patients. This care begins with counseling, clothing and hairstyles matching a child’s gender, and pronouns the child is comfortable with. At puberty, puberty blockers — which have been prescribed for kids with various medical needs for decades — become an option the child, the child’s caregivers and doctors can discuss. These push the hormonal pause button; they don’t create permanent changes. (The Scientific American article may be read in full at bit.ly/ScienceTrans.)

While we empathize with those who may never understand that their fellow human beings do not fall into traditional binary gender categories, we believe the current trend of using Christianity to affirm a person’s bigotry is not acceptable. The intimidation that the LGBTQ+ community experiences — the intense and damaging pressure to conform to traditional binary worldviews — violates their personal freedoms and rights, as well as their God-given design.

The existence of the transgender community is evident to us in both the testimony of the Scripture and the natural order.

The Rev. Andrea Brown, lead pastor at Grandview Church in Lancaster, and Parker Webb, president and co-founder of Lititz Chooses Love, co-authored this column. It is co-signed by Rev. Michael I. Alleman (retired), Grandview Church; Pastor Beverly Andrews, United Methodist Church, retired; Rev. Darla Bair, Calm in the Chaos Interfaith Center, Lancaster; Lee Barrett, professor, Lancaster Theological Seminary; Ginny Bishop, Christ Church United Church of Christ, Elizabethtown; Rev. Carolene Brubaker, retired United Methodist pastor, Lancaster; Jane Cadwallader, clerk of Lancaster Friends Meeting; Greg Carey, professor of New Testament, Lancaster Theological Seminary; Ruth A. Daugherty, chair of Embrace; Rev. Laverne DiNino, retired United Church of Christ clergy; Rev. Patty Dodds, Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, Mountville; Rev. Claire George-Drumheller, Lancaster; Rev. Matt Drumheller, Lancaster; Rev. Jane Dutton, Grandview Church; Susan E. Feldmann, Embrace; Rev. Robin Fero, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Lancaster; Rev. Liz Fulmer, Grandview Church; Ellen Flury, Sophia Flury and Gregory Flury, Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren; Jodi A. Good, Embrace; Rev. Charlie Gross, honorably retired, Presbytery of Donegal; Rev. Elizabeth Haralam Shuba, affiliated community minister, Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster; Rev. Mark Hardman, Grandview Church; Pastor Mark Harris, Historic Salem United Church of Christ, Columbia; Rev. Bob Ierien, Redeemer Lutheran Church, Lancaster; Rev. Gretchen Ierien, Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Lancaster; Andrea Kaufman, M.D.; Chaplain Randy Keener, Lancaster; Deaconess Myka Kennedy Stephens, Lancaster Theological Seminary; Rev. Sandra Knaub, member of Grandview Church; Pastor Fa Lane, Christ Church United Church of Christ, Elizabethtown; Rev. Matthew Lenahan, Zion Lutheran Church, Akron; Rev. Vanessa Lovelace, Lancaster; Bonney McDowell, M.D.; Rev. Melinda McKonly; Rev. Mary Merriman, Lancaster; Rev. Dr. Kathy Harvey Nelson, Grandview Church; Pastor Jesse North, Wrightsville Presbyterian Church; Julia M. O’Brien, Lancaster Theological Seminary; Rabbi Jack P. Paskoff, Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, Lancaster; Deacon Neil Pazumas, St. Celidonius Parish; Betsy Pederson, Mount Joy; Rev. John Pritchard, retired; Chaplain Nilda Roman, Lancaster Theological Seminary; Rev. Michael Schutz, pastor emeritus, Avon Grove Church of the Nazarene, West Grove; Pastor Tim Seitz-Brown, Zion Lutheran Church, Landisville; Julia Shearer, Embrace; Rev. Heidi Silliman, Grandview Church; Rev. James Snyder, chaplain, St. Francis Mission of the Independent Catholic Church of Christ, Columbia; Rev. Darryl W. Stephens, Lancaster Theological Seminary; Mark T. Stoner, Lancaster; Anne T. Thayer, Lancaster Theological Seminary; Rev. Dr. Catherine E. Williams, Lancaster Theological Seminary; Wade Wright, member of Lancaster Friends Meeting and chaplain.