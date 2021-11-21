“A good tree bears good fruit; a bad tree bears bad fruit,” says the Gospel of Matthew. The faith leaders of POWER Interfaith Lancaster strongly denounce the hateful white nationalist and antisemitic rally that was held in a barn in Lancaster County in August 2020, as recently revealed in several articles in LNP | LancasterOnline.

As angry and disgusted as we might be in reading this reporting, we are not shocked. The bad fruit of antisemitism and anti-Black white supremacy expose the roots of the hatred behind the acts. What these investigative stories expose is the truth that there are deep-seated beliefs in white supremacy and antisemitism lying below the surface in our county. There is soil here that grows bad fruit. This group found allies here and a place to gather to sow hatred, lies and division. This reporting and the event itself are legitimate causes of fear and trauma in Jews and people of color. We grieve with them and also fear for their safety, given the potential threat that exists for them here.

We must not believe that this event is just a single, isolated incident involving nonresidents or foreign influence trespassing in our beloved community. Local Jewish, Black and Hispanic people testify to hate speech and other acts of violence directed at them here.

The white Christian leaders who are part of POWER Interfaith confess to our own complicity in antisemitic and white supremacist speech and actions. We have not done or said enough to expose the roots of our own bad fruits that have oppressed and harmed our Jewish neighbors and our neighbors of color. White Christians must name the ways we have abused Scripture and falsified the truth to condone white, Christian power over others. And in that repentance, we announce the good news that all people everywhere are worthy of love, respect, care and equal justice. The household of God is big enough for all God’s children of every race, creed, gender and sexual identity.

We must not believe that the white nationalist rally held here 15 months ago is merely part of an unwelcome fringe element that has emerged in a time of political turmoil that will recede without concerted opposition.

“Silence in the face of injustice is complicity with the oppressor,” Ginetta Sagan wrote. Our silence perpetuates harm, fails to protect and breathes fresh oxygen on the flames of hate.

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. observed. We wish this story had been revealed much sooner. We are dismayed that it took more than a year to come to public attention, yet glad for the brave and persistent reporting that rooted it out. The actions of such groups can and do incite violent acts of aggression and intimidation and authoritarian power grabs. The story is newsworthy and compels everyone to respond with renewed judgment and vigilance. There is no neutrality when it comes to racism or antisemitism. Neutrality is a form of indifference to violence.

We encourage Christian leaders to stop fomenting bigotry in their places of worship and to speak against its existence in their faith communities and neighborhoods. We invite faith leaders to join us in our ongoing efforts to confront and dismantle the injustices that threaten our neighbors — especially racial, religious and economic forms of suffering promoted by the group that gathered in our county 15 months ago.

The answer that one of the headlines posed — “Why here?”— is, unfortunately, “Why NOT here?” The bad fruit of segregation is still evident in our public schools and in housing in Lancaster County and city. At local school board meetings, people seek to prevent children from learning accurate information about how racism has been a part of U.S. history and seek to censor books — not only choosing to keep their own children from reading them but trying to keep everyone’s children from reading them. And “good” people complain to one another, but we rarely show up to insist that the schools must teach accurate history and provide access to literature that reflects the fullness of human experience.

Education can expose and uproot bigotry. Education can also sow seeds of true understanding and respect for the growing diversity in our county. But we are concerned that the seeds of white, Christian power are spreading like a choking weed among us. We must root this weed out and tend to the soil. Then, we may bear sweeter fruit.

This op-ed is co-signed by the Rev. Andrea Brown, Grandview Church; the Rev. Greg Impink, Ironville United Methodist Church and Newtown United Methodist Church; the Rev. Devin Jeffers, First Reformed Church United Church of Christ, Lancaster; the Rev. Jennifer Mattson, St. Thomas Episcopal Church; the Rev. John Morris; the Rev. Rachel Nolt, Akron Mennonite Church; the Rev. Jason Perkowski, Faith United Methodist Church and Oregon Community United Methodist Church; the Rev. Tamie Scalise, Calvary United Methodist Church, Mohnton; the Rev. Israel Buffardi, Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster; the Rev. Mark Harris, Historic Salem United Church of Christ, Columbia; the Rev. Beth Reeves; Nathan Sooy, regional director of POWER Interfaith; the Rev. Matthew Carlson, Akron Mennonite Church; Greg Carey, professor of New Testament at Lancaster Theological Seminary; the Rev. Amanda Knouse, St. John’s Episcopal Church of Lancaster; the Rev. Carla Christopher Wilson, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Lancaster; Ronald E. Ashby, Lancaster Friends Meeting.

The Rev. Matthew Lenahan of Zion Lutheran Church authored this op-ed on behalf of the grassroots organization POWER Interfaith Lancaster County.