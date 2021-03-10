Staff photographer Andy Blackburn signed up to receive one of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine given Wednesday at the mass vaccination site at Park City Center in the former Bon-Ton space.

He said he was pleasantly surprised at how easy it was to register and navigate the vaccination site once he arrived. While getting the vaccine can make many people anxious, Andy has an additional challenge — he's deaf.

The accessibility to on-site communication was great, and the environment was extremely positive, he said. The staff was very helpful, and he said he was impressed at how smoothly everything went, especially on the first day of something completely unheard of a year ago. Here is his first-person account from arriving at the site to receiving his shot and leaving.

7:54 a.m.: I arrive at the vaccination site at Park City. The parking is pretty open, and it wasn't hard to find a spot.

7:55 a.m.: I approach a staff member and inform him I am deaf. Right away, he takes me to the accessibility tent, which has Video Remote Interpreting available on iPads. VRI is a video telecommunication service that uses web cameras or videophones to offer language interpreting on the iPad. In this case, a remote sign language interpreter communicates between the two people on site. This is not just for deaf and hard of hearing people. It can be used for spoken language interpreting for those who speak different languages. We did have an issue with the VRI service working, and tried a different iPad at the other entrance. It didn’t work well because the video kept freezing. It was challenging, as they tried to set it up and we talked a bit using an interpreter. The staff then instructed me to go to the line, which was not that long. About about 10 to 15 people were in front of me and five to 10 people behind me. They told me to get their attention when I approached the door to enter and then a staff member brought me an iPad. I have to say the staff were phenomenal and, for first day, it went well. Initially, I was concerned and anxious, wondering about communication and what the line would look like. Everything was very open and transparent.

8 a.m.: I get in the line and wait.

8:05 a.m.: A staff member pulls me out of line to go to the other accessibility tent to get set up with VRI. We all have technical issues with the iPad sound and video for about 12 minutes. I told them to skip the VRI and use written communication. They assigned a staff member to stay with me, and we used the BIG app on iPhone to type our conversation back and forth. The BIG app puts everything in an extra-large white font on a black background. The staff member downloaded the app on her iPhone and I used the app on my iPhone to communicate.

8:24 a.m.: I get back in the other line and wait with a staff member. (Frankly, I am an independent person and hate depending on someone else, but it was to my benefit to be sure I got through the questions and procedure smoothly.)

8:30 a.m.: I get called to the vaccination pod.

8:35 a.m.: I get seated and the person administering the vaccine asks a few questions, some on BIG app and some on a placard for me to read. I answer by nodding my head yes or no to questions about allergies.

8:37 a.m.: I get vaccinated with the first dose of the Pfizer shot, then wait 15 minutes to make sure I don't have any reactions from the vaccine.

8:51 a.m.: I get the OK to leave. A staff member and I walk to the exit, and we elbow bump and part ways.