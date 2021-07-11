We asked LNP | LancasterOnline readers what philosophies or codes they live by — the philosophies that guide their daily actions and interactions, and what writers, thinkers, family members and/or events inspired them to live by those codes.

Some drew inspiration from well-known sources. Others offered deeply personal reflections. We found them all compelling. We hope you feel the same.

— Opinion Staff

Lesson from Reagan

I had the pleasure of shaking Ronald Reagan’s hand when he was governor of California and campaigning for president. He had a philosophy on how to treat people with respect and dignity that has stuck with me over the years.

The following was taken from the ReaganFoundation.org :

“It did not matter to Ronald Reagan whether you were the CEO of a Fortune 50 corporation, or the janitor who cleaned the CEO’s office at night. Station in life, gender, race, physical appearance, age — he did not care about any of those. What he cared about was people’s feelings.”

In my view, no matter which political party we align with, this is certainly a philosophy we should all live by.

Dave Bush

East Earl Township

Scripture shows the way

I am a born-again, Bible-believing, washed in the blood, saved by grace, independent, fundamental, King James-only Baptist. Some would suspect that this might make me slightly narrow-minded. I would refer to the Bible to receive guidance as to what may be the proper response to life’s encounters.

I know that I, like everyone else, am a sinner. That is, our natural reaction to a situation tends to be incorrect. What to do about this state of being is outlined in the Bible and is known as the Gospel. While there are many secular changes in society, proper interpretation of Scripture can still be used as guidance in our lives.

If, as it claims, the Bible is inspired by God, how could you possibly go wrong using it as a guide?

George Clineff

Manheim Township

Led by anti-racism

Philosophy itself is something to unite us in an ethical search for truth; who’s against that? I commend LNP | LancasterOnline for requesting that writers focus on the philosophies they live by. The request aims to foil all the negative commentary about opponents’ views of the universe and thus find a civic-minded space between left and right.

My strongest motivating principle is anti-racism, with anti-fascism and anti-capitalism included. I’m also anti-violence; violence is anything that causes injury to the human body, like lack of affordable health care or lack of public health mandates during pandemics. Anti-vaccine conspiracy theories are a subtle form of violence, too. This brings up another purpose of philosophical work: to define fallacies, some well-known, others springing up now and again.

The anti-racist philosophy began in America with the anti-slavery movement and in the post-slavery struggle for equality with Ida B. Wells, a Black investigative journalist who wrote the famous pamphlet, “Southern Horrors: Lynch Law in All Its Phases.”

The push for civil rights continues today with the reparations movement. Reparations is the legal and political term for repairing the harm America did specifically to Africans and to its own democratic institutions (and its founding narrative). For white land-owning men, America was always free — not so for women and working-class white men. The United States has been a brutal fascistic state for people of color.

Egon de Uriarte

Lancaster

Following the golden rule

Although religious faith motivated much of humankind’s conflict, at the core of all Scriptures is a single thought: “Always treat others as you would like them to treat you” (Matthew 7:12), also known as the golden rule.

Internationally, we seem to accept this simple axiom as a philosophy to live by, though daily adherence to it is daunting. Most obviously, if I wish my religious beliefs to be understood and respected, I must understand and respect the religious beliefs of others. I may believe I follow the only true faith, but I may not state that belief as I do not want my faith called false.

When in the marketplace, I must do everything in my power to see that my customer gets the greatest possible value, as that is what I seek when I buy. When in the political arena, I must ensure that everything is in the best interest of all citizens, even if that means exposing myself to ridicule and to possible loss of position. When I toss words into the ether, I must ensure they will not hurt someone’s ears. When on the highway, I must drive in such a manner as to ensure my fellow wayfarers’ safety and sanity. And when I see my fellow human beings in need, I must do everything I can because, were I in need, I would want that. This is a simple-sounding philosophy but tough to live by.

My mother sums it up, “Always leave it better than you found it.” This is a good place to start.

J. Phillip Eisemann

Ephrata

Choosing nonviolence

Even if I were allowed an unlimited number of words, I could not begin to put on paper every philosophy or code that I live by. But here is a small but important part of what guides me.

I should start out by saying that I came of age in the 1960s, during the Vietnam War. There was a very real chance that I would be drafted, and I didn’t know what to think about that. I grew up Baptist, in a church in which participation in the military was acceptable. I knew of Cassius Clay, who refused to fight, and paid a high price. Then I went to Messiah College, in response to a call to preach. I learned that there are many Christians who believe violence is wrong. And that started me on a journey. My journey to the Anabaptist faith was long and complicated, but I did make that journey.

I came to realize that violence of any kind never settles anything. There was a headline in the Ephrata Review just before Memorial Day that read, “Fighting for freedom never seems to end.” I know now how ironic that headline is. Fighting never does end. When two people or two countries fight, there is always a winner and always a loser. Winners often are less than gracious, and losers generally want revenge. And so it continues. Each fight leads to the next. I, therefore, choose nonviolence as the only rational way to live in this violent world.

Dennis Ernest

Clay Township

Mining Earth’s wisdom

I want to express my outlook on life with some of the sayings that I wrote 50 years ago while living in San Francisco. I had some of them baked into fortune cookies, hoping that they would become gut-level communications. I am a geologist, so many of them refer to our connection with our planet.

Atoms are the seeds of life.

The Earth is the heart of the world.

A tree is usually your nearest source of oxygen.

Evolution is the ebb and flow of DNA.

Hell is where Lucifer is the only one with a light.

Watch out for rocks that are ready to fall.

Aging is when your cells forget.

The Earth is God’s way of showing herself.

Earth we are and to Earth we shall return.

A mountain has many bottoms.

Matter is energy’s way of sitting still for a while.

The Earth is a rolling stone.

Metals are found in the veins of Earth and men.

Water is liquid oxygen that you can drink.

The Earth is our common ground.

Death is the price of evolution.

Freedom and responsibility is a unity.

Tree breaks rock. Man breaks tree. Rock breaks man.

Every flower has its time.

Stephen A. Kirsch

West Lampeter Township

Family, faith, law, history and common sense

The ridiculous “woke” police are attempting to destroy our collective culture, values and identity. Left unchecked, and aided by media propaganda, they will change who we are and what we believe as a nation. So, where do we find answers we can live by?

Family provides our early foundation and belief structure. Done in a loving way, it provides both the basis for truth, as well as the comfort to question, learn and grow. Lack of family structure, coupled with absent fathers or mothers, puts children at risk for all societal ills (too much idle time, misleading social media, gangs and drugs, to list just a few).

Religion, any serious faith, complements family. It reinforces the basic rights and wrongs that parents instill. As we grow, it adds important context for our decisions. Among many fundamentals, we learn that we all are God’s children, and all lives matter.

Laws provide the third leg for stability in society. We have mostly good laws. Our legal system answers questions if laws are challenged or require clarification. The entire system depends on equality for all. Today, some — notably President Joe Biden — want equity in our laws (what the left decides is fair) and not equality. Time has proven that our legal system, while not perfect, is the envy of the world. And equality, not equity, always prevails.

History is a reinforcing guide for our actions. It documents events, people, governments and more. Some events and people in history are positive; some are negative and abhorrent to society. All provide essential life lessons. I would argue that negative lessons are often the most valuable lessons. Today, a minority is trying to eliminate what they decide is negative history. But their drive for power and to control their narrative isn’t persuading mainstream America. History should not — in fact, cannot — be changed.

Common sense combines the experiences of family, religion, laws and history to help chart our adult course in life. Common sense’s sister traits — respect, judgment, civility and reasoning — help us decide what to say. When to say it. And how to say it. It provides the important facts and lessons learned to help us live fulfilling lives. Wokeness’s pitfall is its inability to apply common sense to the experiences that family, religion, laws and history provide.

Bill Kleine

Pequea Township

The wisdom of Mark Twain

Our philosophy of life has been impacted by the insightful wisdom of Mark Twain. In 1896, he wrote an essay titled “The Lowest Animal,” also known as, “Man’s Place in the Animal World” (“man” can be read as both she and he in 2021).

Twain observed grimly that man clings to the passion of revenge as the only cruel animal.

Organized mass atrocities lead to war and extermination of other humans. “Man is the only animal that robs his helpless fellow of his country — takes possession of it and drives him out of it or destroys him. Man has done this in all the ages,” Twain wrote.

Man is a slave in some instances and an enslaver in others, holding others under him to do his work for paltry wages.

Man is a patriot who depends on assassins to grab slices of other countries and protects his country from same. In intervals between such bloodshed, he espouses the universal brotherhood of mankind.

Man is religious, “loves his neighbor as himself,” but kills around the globe if the other’s theology is not right.

Man claims to be the Reasoning Animal but acts the opposite.

Man is afflicted with a moral sense that allows distinguishing good from bad, and also the ability to do evil.

So we wonder: Can we use our superior intellect to go against these human traits?

— Use diplomacy not bombs?

— Use our tax dollars for human needs, not war?

— Realize we all are world citizens?

— Listen to others’ points of view?

— Turn from our capacity for doing wrong to others?

Our philosophy of life takes these things into consideration.

Phyllis and Richard Leaman

East Lampeter Township

‘Love, sweet love’

“Always err on the side of being too kind.”

When I started my teaching career, my mentor gave me these words of wisdom. It was always on my mind while dealing with my high school students and my co-workers and my family and friends. I adhere to that philosophy always. I also believe that “what the world needs now” — as the song says — “is love, sweet love. It’s the only thing that there’s just too little of.” I am retired now after 30 years of teaching and still trying my best to always be “too kind.”

Tera McFarland

West Cocalico Township

Guided by father’s motto

I was about 9 years old when my father started a part-time business in electrical construction and repair. Because he was so new in the trade, he mostly did repairs at first. This was in the 1960s, so most of his work was rewiring old farm houses and barns. Of course, I worked with him when I could, and because of my size, or lack thereof, I was the attic and crawl space man. In those first few years, we got into some really nasty situations.

However, no matter how bad the condition of the building we were working in, my father always made sure the structure was as safe electrically as he could make it. Sometimes he would take a big loss because he knew the owners could not afford to pay for the much-needed repairs. I asked him early on why he was doing this and he quickly replied, “Always leave it better than you found it!”

Over 50 years have gone by and I recently retired as the electric shop supervisor of a Veterans Affairs hospital. From the time I started there as a light bulb changer, to the more than three decades of time that I put in learning and doing every job in the shop and eventually becoming supervisor, I always lived by that motto. In every job I was assigned, I did my best to leave it better than I found it.

About six months after I retired, my chief called me to tell me how he never realized all that I had done over the years, and really wanted me to know how much he appreciated all the improvements I made and helped to make to the campus. I hung up feeling good about the call and hoping that my father knew that, “I left it better than I found it.”

William McGlothlin

Quarryville

Seeing purpose in all life

A philosophy I try to live by is that all forms of life — all plants, animals and people — are equally important citizens of Earth. Though each kind of life on Earth is unique, we are all related and miraculous in our conception. And each life has a purpose.

No individual, or group of people — no matter how important they think they are — has the right to feel superior to any other people or species of life. Feeling “above it all” is delusional.

Each person has a right to a good life, no matter who he or she is. And no one is justified in denying them that. “Live and let live” is the saying. People, including me, are better off remembering and applying that wisdom to everyone — although I admit that’s not always easy to do.

No person is supreme. I feel every species of life is equally blessed by God, its creator. All people should treat every form of life with respect. Everyone feels good when accepted as they are.

People need to be good stewards of all life because we are related to the other species; we need them for survival, and it’s how we want to be treated, with respect. All life is miraculous and has a right to respect and prosperity.

Clyde McMillan-Gamber

New Holland

Following Jesus' nonviolence

My philosophy of life was shaped by my good fortune of being born into a loving Mennonite farm family in Nebraska. While I could have rejected the values taught me in both my boyhood home and church, I didn’t. I seek to be a follower of the nonviolent Jesus in the Anabaptist peace church tradition that dates back to the Reformation.

So, I have been a religious conscientious objector to killing and war all my adult life. I believe that the taking of life is wrong. The Ten Commandments in the Bible say: “You shall not kill.” Jesus said that we are to love our enemies.

I have combined my faith with my profession in employment with church-related international relief, development and educational agencies. For all my adult working life, I have resisted paying that portion of my federal income taxes which supports war and the military apparatus. I continue to urge the U.S. government not to lift up its sword against other nations nor learn war anymore (Micah 4:3).

I believe that followers of Jesus are called to stand with the poor, the oppressed and those experiencing injustice. I understand that the United States Constitution provides its citizens with both religious freedom and the freedom of expression. I implore the U. S. government to change laws so that real human needs worldwide are met, and persons of conscience gain their rights as elaborated by the U.S. Constitution.

Harold A. Penner

Akron

Live moderately, live now

There are a couple of philosophies that guide my life. I’ll share two.

1) My mother always said “everything in moderation.” When you think about it, it’s really a reasonable thought! After all, a particular food will be considered great for you and then suddenly studies will show it’s bad for you (eggs were good, then bad, then good). So, yes, best to just do everything in moderation!

2) “Live in the moment.” Don’t dwell on the past; don’t stress about the future. Relish THIS moment. Enjoy NOW. Our family made this our motto to live by after my 39-year-old son who exercised regularly and ate a healthy diet had a sudden cardiac arrest while reaching for a shirt, leaving behind his wife, three children and all the rest of his family and friends. Boom. ... At the snap of a finger, unexpectedly your life can be over. So my advice? Live in the moment!

Cindy Rutt

Ephrata

Follow God’s laws

The most important thing in life is to love God and others.

Think of God as the perfect parent.

God’s laws are meant to instruct us. They are goals to which we should aspire. They point out our sins. If we follow God’s laws we will be blessed, for we will be doing what is best for us.

Be thankful and grateful at all times for everything God has given us.

We are all selfish by nature. We must first admit this is true and then strive to become unselfish.

We cannot do this apart from God. Our example is Jesus.

No one is perfect. We all stand in need of forgiveness.

We all need to forgive.

God, through the death and resurrection of Jesus, forgives all who believe.

We do not have authority to judge others; that authority belongs to God.

God has given us all unique abilities. If we discover those abilities, develop them and use them for God and others, we will find our purpose.

God had given us all freedom of choice. Do not abuse that freedom; use it wisely. Choose life.

David Sensenig

Akron

Looking honestly at history

How much of history are we willing to face?

My philosophy of life is based on history — it is my reading of history, to be sure, but not without help from others. Indeed, doesn’t this whole “philosophy of life” thing pretty much boil down to our personal reading of history?

So I learn from history that human choices have consequences. The consequences may be short-term or long-term, but they are always sure. Someone said that whoever sows the wind will reap the whirlwind. Which is to say that you don’t get better consequences than the methods you use to make something happen.

The consequences of racism are being visited with implacable severity on our nation. I accept this as a fact supported by overwhelming evidence. Nothing I say here is a diminishment of the horrors of slavery and its aftermath. But clarity there does not excuse dishonesty here.

Racism is not the only sin of America. War is another one. What racism holds in seamless parity with war is willingness to destroy the lives of other people in the name of some presumed higher value. If we wish that our ancestors would have done better at addressing racism, we are challenged today to do better at addressing war.

Our children will find it hard to forgive our bland acceptance of America’s rampant militarism. Indeed, if we don’t address the moral depravity of war along with racism, our children probably won’t even have a chance to forgive us. Yes, it’s that bad.

Let’s face this history before it destroys us.

John K. Stoner

Akron

Take your turn

My mother was terminally ill at age 59. I was 35 and had four children under age 8 including infant twin daughters. Near her death, I asked her, “Who will be here for me when you are not?” She said I could turn to my favorite aunt, but then she said this to me: “Each generation has its turn, and now it’s your turn.”

That seemed to support my confidence that I could find my way as a parent, but later in life it struck me as the wisest words ever as my children became parents. I did not need to hover or interfere with their parenting choices because it was “their turn.” Reflecting on those wise words was a relief of responsibility and worry as I affirmed our children and grandchildren without causing conflicts.

Barbara Tolbert

West Lampeter Township

One day at a time

I live a very simple philosophy and that is I live “a day at a time.” I can’t control what is going to happen tomorrow, so there is no need to worry about it. Yesterday is gone and over, so I do not need to worry about it. I can only control today. That was given to me by my father. He was sober in AA and I got in AA in 1973, and by working the program and living a day at a time, I have survived.

Steve Vogel

Oxford

Live by your word

This is my introduction: I am 74 years old and I grew up in a time when “yes” meant yes and “no” meant no. Good was good and bad was bad, and it was easy to tell the difference. Today we have “situation ethics.” It is OK to loot and burn because “you need it.” If it feels good, just do it. Don’t consider the effect your actions will have on someone else because you and what you want are all that matters.

When I was 13, I worked for an “old man” on his farm (he was 47 at the time) as a hired man. One lesson he taught me was, “A man’s word is his bond.” Meaning you lived by your word. A written document was not necessary to ensure performance. Not so today. Even if it is in writing, some folks will try to break their commitment at a cost to someone else.

My next life rule: I want every penny owed — not one more, not one less. If you give me too much change, I will tell you. If you give me too little change, I will tell you.

R. Keith Vogt

East Donegal Township

Self-awareness and empathy

I am prejudiced. I am racist. So is everybody else, perhaps to different degrees. To pretend otherwise is a lie. Our attitudes and opinions result from our upbringing and life experiences, thus we approach each situation or person with that background. We cannot claim to be newborns with a clean slate. We are genetically predisposed to prefer our own — our family, team, neighborhood, nation, race.

What we must do is acknowledge our prejudices and preconceptions, yet treat everyone fairly despite them. That is better than to pretend a blatant falsehood or fairy tale. And be willing to learn from others.

We are not all equal. We are all different with different talents, abilities and accomplishments that should be recognized and rewarded. We are all entitled to be treated equally and given equal opportunity in all aspects of life, particularly by our legal system.

It takes some life experience and setbacks to develop empathy for our fellow humans. Those born rich without any mishaps think they deserve their good luck, just like royalty. Without empathy, they are not fit to lead us politically.

Despite some charitable good works, religions are a major source of strife in the world. They can be oppressive to the point of persecution when backed by the power of government. Protect our constitutional separation between any religion and civil life!

Above all, a sense of humor and an eye for hypocrisy are required.

John Wolff

Manheim Township