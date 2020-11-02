The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board is pleased to welcome community member Lillie Farmer, chief people officer at Lancaster Health Center, and a member of the board of Leadership Lancaster.

Farmer is a minister at Bright Side Baptist Church in Lancaster, where she’s been a member since she was 14. Farmer sings in the church’s choir, and has been a member of the prison ministry team for more than 20 years. Farmer has a bachelor’s degree from Millersville University, a master’s degree from Cairn University near Philadelphia, and is enrolled in a doctoral program at Regent University in Virginia.

Willonda McCloud, president and CEO of Bright Side Opportunities Center, has completed a pandemic-extended stint on the editorial board. She had served since January. She now is serving as ecosystem community liaison for Lancaster County STEM Alliance, whose parent organization is The Steinman Foundation. (The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation funded by the companies that constitute Steinman Communications; those include LNP Media Group.)

The board is deeply grateful to McCloud for giving so much of her time, energy and wisdom.

Farmer joins retired attorney Stephen Kraybill, LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion Editor Suzanne Cassidy and Deputy Opinion Editor Chris Otto on the editorial board.

Community members of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board volunteer their time to bring voices from the community to board discussions about editorials, the daily opinion pieces that address issues important to Lancaster County. They also review the daily editorials to ensure they reflect the board’s consensus on issues.

If you are interested in serving on the board at a future time, please email Opinion Editor Suzanne Cassidy: scassidy@lnpnews.com.