Optimist that I am, I have been thinking a good deal about the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Not the famed Fighting Irish backfield of the 1920s, but the biblical tale of woe.

In John’s Book of Revelation — the last book of the New Testament — Conquest, War, Famine and Death stalk the land as harbingers of the end-times. The prophesy seeped into popular culture with Blasco Ibanez’s 1916 novel, “The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse,” and a 1921 film version starring the magnetic Rudolph Valentino.

Today, however, one might substitute Fire and Flood; Political Upheaval; Systemic Inequalities; and the COVID-19 Pandemic as the basis for our collective lament. Some may wonder, are these a sign or mere coincidences?

The worsening COVID-19 crisis has infiltrated the marrow of American society, and it shapes our public discourse on the eve of a presidential election. It is an epidemiological nightmare that has exposed the vulnerabilities of a fragmented public health system and undermined faith in government. Once-reliable institutions like the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health have suffered relentless criticism, as have federal, state and county governments. Even the president openly belittles scientific evidence on climate and virus issues.

Some strange brew of fear and complacency drowns the national temperament. COVID-19 has further frayed the social compact. The American and global economies have been plagued by uncertainty for nearly 10 months. A downward business cycle, high unemployment and burgeoning deficits are hampering federal programs and bankrupting the states.

The human toll

There are useful historical parallels, but it seems that history is viewed as debunked, and large numbers of citizens view science and reason with suspicion. The 1918 influenza pandemic, which claimed more than 650,000 American lives (and an estimated 50 million worldwide) is often cited for meaningful comparison. Then as now, many people scoffed at warnings to maintain social distances and wear masks as that virus began its steady second-wave rise in September and continued unabated into the winter months of 1919.

I am old enough to remember how the great polio outbreak of the 1950s struck fear and panic in American households. An estimated 700,000 Americans have died of HIV/AIDS-related illness since the 1980s. Now, COVID-19 has claimed some 200,000 lives in the United States and 6.6 million have tested positive.

Like its predecessors, the current epidemic has exacted a monumental human toll, some of which has gone unnoticed or unreported. COVID-19 has been especially vexing in congregate-care settings like nursing homes, veterans' facilities, prisons, state institutions and even college dormitories. Wherever large numbers of people live or gather in close proximity, the possibilities of spread are magnified.

At least 40% of all COVID-19-related deaths have occurred in nursing homes and among the elderly, who may have preexisting conditions that undermine their ability to fight off infection. An inability to connect with loved ones in quarantined facilities, or to be with them as they near death, is anguishing beyond measure. Individuals, families and society as a whole will be dealing with these emotional and psychological effects for years to come.

Furthermore, we have no real sense of the virus’s prolonged effect on the nation’s mental health system. While public awareness has increased, the continuing uncertainty about infection rates and the consequences of long-term isolation, loneliness and emotional fatigue have not been calculated. There is nothing normal about the “new normal” and the end is not in sight.

The missteps

Underrepresented populations — African Americans, Latinos, people with disabilities, the poor and homeless — are now experiencing disproportionately high rates of infection. Internationally, COVID-19 is on the rise in refugee camps and among displaced populations across four continents. Pandemic gives new meaning to the term “globalization.”

Supply shortages in the early stages of the outbreak last spring, and the failure of medical personnel to follow prudent protocols made matters worse. The regional press was awash with reports that the state-run Southeastern Pennsylvania Veterans’ Center in Chester County, for instance, did not properly respond to early warning signs of outbreak. Unsound treatment and a failure to quarantine infected or at-risk patients added insult to injury — and death. Similar complaints have been heard at other veterans' centers around the country, and in the nation’s prison system and detention facilities.

With autumn nearly upon us, Americans are still debating the efficacy of universal testing, and an effective vaccine is not in sight.

Just recently, leaders at 13 major National Institutes of Health-funded research centers released a statement pointing to the “disproportionate impact” and “life-altering effects” of COVID-19 on people living with a developmental disability. The pandemic’s impact on large institutions and smaller group homes has received far less attention than that given to nursing and other long-term care facilities.

Our beloved son lives in a group home, and it has been difficult not being with him all these months. We FaceTime every day but it is not the same. We know other families struggle with this same sadness.

Our troubled times

Public health experts now realize that the virus does not respect age differences. As children and young adults return to educational settings — from elementary schools to universities — the possibility of accelerating spread is already apparent. Tens of thousands of American college students have tested positive since the start of the fall semester. In Lancaster County and elsewhere, school districts have been forced to rethink their decisions on face-to-face instruction. What is lacking is a commonsense balance that accepts the realities of the virus’s easy spread and its resistance to conventional behaviors. The U.S. Department of Education has been practically mute on the subject.

Almost 60 years ago, Adlai Stevenson gave a speech in which he articulated an “ethic for survival.” His thoughts were on the Cold War and the nuclear arms race. What ethic will serve our troubled times?

To restore confidence, we need to reset the public health debate in America. Prioritizing science and reason over inflated partisan rhetoric, recovering a spirit of mutuality and shared responsibility, and implementing prudent but strategic public health policies that address the full scope of the COVID-19 crisis are the only solutions that will keep the proverbial Fourth Horseman at bay.

Dennis B. Downey, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of history at Millersville University. His most recent publication is “Pennhurst and the Struggle for Disability Rights” (Penn State Press 2020).