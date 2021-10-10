Several years ago, I went to my primary care physician with a wood tick bite because as a nurse and a gardener, I know these ticks can carry serious infections.

He listened to my worries, discussed prophylactic treatment and then said, “We don’t have strong evidence for either treating or not treating tick bites in this scenario. So, I allow my patients to decide.”

I already liked and respected him, but his flexible approach and obvious commitment to evidence-based practice really boosted my trust. Incorporating research-based evidence as he did should be the goal of professionals in every field. As a nurse educator, the necessity for evidence-based practice is firmly embedded in my worldview.

Worldviews

As we human beings develop during life, so do our worldviews — the person-specific lenses through which we view life unfolding around us. Each person’s worldview is formed by that individual’s knowledge, attitudes, beliefs, culture and personality, all of which change with life experiences. When COVID-19 hit the United States, the virus encountered people all along a continuum of worldviews — from those who believed it to be a severe threat, to those who dismissed any apparent peril. Indeed, our world has been abuzz with rapidly changing evidence about COVID-19. Science changes as new knowledge is acquired through study; that should affirm trust in science, not diminish it. My hope in writing this piece is to provide some simple explanations of research concepts.

The basics of science

Research is also known as “the scientific process,” and the terms “research” and “science” are sometimes used interchangeably. The scientific process is equivalent in all professions and is carried out using the same steps. The goal of any research is to discover the truth about a given subject, and a researcher gets closest to this truth by using a rigorously thought-out blueprint for conducting a study.

Research involves several steps: asking a question; designing a study that can best answer the question; gathering data; and finally, evaluating the data, using specific techniques. In the end, credibility of the findings of any study is based on a careful critique of every aspect of the research design and implementation, cautious analysis of data and then the drawing of conclusions by experts.

Various types of research design yield different levels of strength of the data. The very strongest and most believable findings come from clinical studies, often called “trials.” They usually use a “double-blind” approach. In such studies, neither the subject (participant) in the research nor anyone involved in conducting the study knows who has received the experimental therapy or some other therapy. Double-blinding tends to remove unexpected influences, thereby boosting confidence in the findings.

Ultimately, the most credible evidence comes from the pooling of data from multiple clinical trials, known as a “meta-analysis.” This yields findings that are highly reliable and valid; they are credible and trustworthy. Conversely, the weakest form of evidence comes from the opinions of others, shared on social media. Declarations not supported by research-based evidence should be viewed with healthy skepticism.

Cynics sometimes comment that statistics can be manipulated to say anything the researcher wants to say, and these skeptics choose to believe what they want. Indeed, several well-known studies have misrepresented the truth with dire consequences for humankind. Consider, for example, the study that inaccurately linked childhood vaccination to the emergence of autistic behavior. This study was published in The Lancet, a British medical journal, but since has been debunked, overturned and retracted, and its author was stripped of his medical license. Yet, the damage was done, and this myth is widely embedded in beliefs around the world.

To protect the world from such error, all credible research is subjected to rigorous scrutiny by a panel of peer reviewers. These individuals, chosen by virtue of their expertise in the subject at hand, dissect every aspect of the study, looking for flaws anywhere along the way. The result is enhanced confidence in the reliability and validity of the findings.

Some skeptics, however, tend to disregard even peer-reviewed research, claiming that one can’t believe anything experts say because they are constantly changing their minds. Experts are indeed changing their minds as COVID-19, for example, is examined, along with all its ugly consequences. When you hear, “We just don’t have the evidence to make such a recommendation,” please realize that such evidence may be available next week. COVID-19 is still relatively new, as novel coronaviruses go. Experts and politicians are not contradicting themselves or flip-flopping; they are simply keeping up with the latest emerging evidence.

This is some of what I now know about COVID-19:

— According to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, 1 in 500 Americans had died because of COVID-19 infection by mid-September.

— After the COVID-19 vaccines were subjected to rigorous clinical trials, we learned that the mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccines prevented infection in over 90% of individuals who received them. Studies are showing, however, that immunity is waning in the vaccinated and boosters will likely be required.

— We also know that a few significant complications have followed mRNA vaccination. For example, The Journal of the American Medical Association reported in August that some younger males experienced myocarditis (heart inflammation) with an incidence of about 4.8 cases per million after a second vaccine dose. Most serious complications following any vaccine administration result from rare instances of hyperactivity of the immune system. The potential risk of serious complications after vaccination is alarming, but one needs to put this fact into perspective: Most deaths from COVID-19 result from an immune system that goes awry and attacks body tissues, causing severe lung damage, strokes and blood clots. In fact, evidence suggests that the immune response to a COVID-19 exposure following vaccination may be safer because it is tailored to attack the virus itself without widespread damage to body organs.

Seek valid, reliable research

Unabashedly, I have chosen to base my health care decisions on the best possible evidence. Yes, and because of my worldview, I would like to encourage others to take a cautious approach to “anecdotal evidence,” stories being told by friends and acquaintances or shared on social media. Clearly, slants to any story or factoid are influenced by a person’s worldview. Before believing any claim, please look for valid and reliable research to support the claim.

Years ago, I encountered the following quote in the book “The Shack,” written by William Young. Every time I read the quote, I am once again struck by its veracity and insight. As you read this, I ask you to think about your own response to COVID-19, vaccination and masking. Consider your worldview, perceptions and emotions. Are these factors well-aligned with research-based evidence? If not, I urge you to gently nudge yourself to keep looking for truth.

Wrote Young: “Most emotions are responses to perception — what you think is true about a given situation. If your perception is false, then your emotional response to it will be false too. So, check your perceptions, and beyond that check the truthfulness of your paradigms — what you believe. Just because you believe something firmly doesn’t make it true. Be willing to reexamine what you believe. The more you live in truth, the more your emotions will help you see clearly.”

Priscilla Simmons, a registered nurse with a master’s degree in nursing and a doctorate in education, is professor emerita in the Department of Nursing at Eastern Mennonite University.