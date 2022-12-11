Imagine you’re sitting in a theater in New York City, watching a Broadway show. You’re hearing all the music and watching the actors perform. You’re enjoying all the show has to offer, but your friend, who could have come with you, is sitting at their house watching boring old TV.

Watching the show in a theater, possibly with people you enjoy being around, creates more unique memories than if you were to do the same thing at home. Seeing live theater is much better than watching any show on TV for a few reasons.

One is that people should continue to see live theater because if people don’t, then there might not be any shows to see — they might cease to exist altogether. Paying for actors, backstage workers and facility maintenance costs of lot of money, so people should keep seeing shows in person so that theaters can keep their doors open.

Another way live theater is better is that the experience of seeing a show in person is different from that of watching even the same show on a small screen.

When a show is seen live and in person, the performance is different than seeing and listening to a filmed version. The sounds of the music and dialogue are different.

The final reason that people should see live theater is that the actors work hard to put on the performances. To have a good show, the actors first have to learn the entire production. Then, they have to remember it for long periods of time, and they must have the courage to constantly perform in front of hundreds or even thousands of people.

On top of all that, the actors must give repeated good performances, with emotion, to keep their jobs. The actors also must maintain good looks, which can cost lots of money that typically comes from their own pockets. After all that, they still love what they do — and they do it for the people who see the shows.

Live theater is simply better than any other way of seeing a performance, and more people should see live theater so that all the hard work and dedication that so many people put into shows pays off.

Haley Zahm is in the ninth grade at Warwick High School.