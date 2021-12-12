I’m 100% against animal cruelty. Are you, too? Can you stand knowing that some poor animals get abused, abandoned and mistreated?

I know for a fact that I won’t ever be OK with it. Let’s say the roles were reversed. How would you feel? Every year, more than 1 million animals in the U.S. die as a result of animal cruelty. Because some people commit heinous acts, these innocent creatures’ lives are taken away from them.

I tend to hear some people joke around, saying “We don’t deserve dogs.” But, on a serious note, I agree! I will never understand those who go out of their way to get a dog and then treat it like complete garbage. How could you harm something that probably loves you more than life itself?

Dogs fall into the “most abused animal” category, and it breaks my heart to know that this world can be so cruel. Some people take advantage of dogs’ love and loyalty. Can you believe there are actually deranged individuals in this world who partake in making dogs (pit bulls, mostly) fight each other for money? Sadly, the result of that is usually death or serious injuries.

I strongly disagree with the idea of zoos and aquariums. I genuinely believe that none of those animals are happy; I think they are depressed.

For example, in June 2016, an orca whale named Morgan leaped out of its tank at an aquarium in Spain, in what some experts believe was an attempt to kill itself. It might sound crazy because to you it’s “just a whale,” but what you may not know is that whales have feelings, too. I bet that swimming in a circle for 18 months and not being allowed in your natural habitat is nothing but depressing. That's just the tip of the iceberg. The whale was also observed banging its head against a metal plate.

I believe that all animals, like humans, have rights. The purpose of this column is to raise public awareness about animal abuse. You do not have to mistreat a stray animal in any manner if you see one. There are always the options of adopting, rescuing, transporting it to a safe location or simply letting it be.

To help these animals, we must work together as a team! If, like me, you disagree with the concept of zoos and aquariums, don’t be afraid to say it. You can write public reviews, make public posts or do whatever else you can think of to help set them free! And please report animal abuse if you witness it.

Jeniya Ramos is in the 12th grade at Warwick High School.