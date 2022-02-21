Dear Dr. Scribblerfire:

I am a newer resident of Lancaster County and a lifelong supporter of the miracle volunteer fire companies. I understand that many of our local firefighters come from the Amish communities. How are these volunteers made aware of the fire calls and how are they able to respond timely?

Dick Coyne

Willow Street

Dear Dick:

“Things have changed considerably in the last 30 or 40 years,” says an Amish friend. “Now almost everyone with a fire company or ambulance crew carries a monitor of some kind and gets a message from the county.”

Matt Shenk, operations manager for Lancaster County-Wide Communications, verifies that. If a fire engine or ambulance is required, someone calls 911 in the County-Wide Communications office. That office locates the closest volunteer fire station or EMS crew and sends tones through the airways to its members.

All firefighters carry pagers or cell phones at all times. When a verbal or text message from County-Wide Communications reaches them, they make a beeline for the firehouse.

Fire sirens are going out of style, Shenk adds. Only about half of the county's volunteer fire stations still use sirens.

“We have all the alerting capabilities,’' he says, “and people don't want to hear that fire siren blaring all night.’’

So, Dick, Amish volunteers, who often make up half or more of the crews in fire stations in the eastern and southern ends of the county, are made aware of and respond to fire calls the same as everyone else.

“They jump in their buggies’' says the Amish man. “They jump on their battery-operated scooters and off to the firehouse they go.’’

Reist barn mural

Dear Dr. Scribblerbarn:

On Eden Road there is a white barn with a mural of a man riding a draft horse followed by a Conestoga wagon. A friend told me that the depicted scene pertains to the Revolutionary War. I was wondering if you could shed some light on the rest of the story.

Ted Nichols

Leola

Dear Ted:

Just over two decades ago, Elizabethtown artist Wayne Fettro painted the mural that covers the side of the barn at 980 Eden Road in Manheim Township. The mural depicts a life-size six-horse wagon headed west on the ill-fated Braddock expedition during the French & Indian War,

Arthur L. Reist Sr., the late owner of Oak Lawn Farm and an expert on Conestoga wagons, hired Fettro to paint the mural. It honors Reist's ancestor, Jacob, who was killed when French troops and their Indian allies attacked Gen. Edward Braddock's British soldiers as they marched toward present-day Pittsburgh.

The mural is a unique monument to the French & Indian War.

“We have people come from all over the world to see our mural and the farm,” says Arthur E. Reist, son of Arthur L. Reist and current owner of the farm.

Reist Sr. was a Conestoga Valley High School social studies teacher, and his son has inherited his desire to pass on the history of the Conestoga wagon and his ancestor’s part in the French & Indian War.

Unfortunately, the elements have been unkind to the mural over the years, so Reist hopes to persuade Fettro to touch up the mural so another generation of county residents and tourists can appreciate its distinctive features.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.