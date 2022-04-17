Greetings to the 345,569 (and counting) registered voters in Lancaster County. As one of your three county commissioners and a member of the Lancaster County Board of Elections, I want to tell you why I know that the May 17 primary election will be safe and secure.

To start, I want to give a shout-out to Christa Miller, chief clerk of the county elections board, and her hardworking team. Twice a year — for primary elections and general elections — they organize 240 polling stations with the correct ballots for that precinct, certify the polling machines, run tests on sample ballots and then get all of that equipment, paper and supplies to each of those 240 locations. They also provide training and support for the more than 1,800 volunteers who work at the polling locations and at the counting site from early morning to late at night.

Having been a judge of elections running one of those polling locations in several elections, I am amazed at the dance of all the parts coming together. And oh yes, please raise your hand to be one of those volunteers.

This year, we are running a little late on the preparation of the ballots because of redistricting in the wake of the 2020 census. In states with nonpartisan redistricting commissions, fair maps have been in place for months. Here, due to politics (and because the Pennsylvania Legislature will not even take a vote on an independent redistricting commission), we have had to wait for the courts to decide. But decide they have. And in — just — enough time for all the ballots to be printed.

To help everyone in the election process, please urge your state representative and state senator to pass legislation that would give election officials three days of precanvassing before Election Day. This would allow the Lancaster County elections office to start opening, inspecting and counting the mail-in ballots — though not to record or publish the results — three days before the election. Since the number of mail-in ballots continues to increase, it would reduce the amount of work on Election Day and speed up the delivery of the results.

Now, why are some people worried about election security? Because false claims of widespread election fraud keep getting repeated. If there was such election fraud, evidence would have surfaced by now. I keep looking for facts, testimony under oath, documentation or anything that actually proves voter fraud. If it shows up, I will take it seriously. Without facts, it is just feelings. I am an engineer, and I hope I never drive over a bridge designed with feelings instead of facts.

In Pennsylvania, a major talking point about voter fraud seems to be that Gov. Tom Wolf’s wife, first lady Frances Wolf, took both of their ballots for the 2021 municipal election to a drop box. Which is a misdemeanor violation of Act 77, the state’s election law. But it was not an attempt to commit fraud. The law should be changed to allow family members living at the same address to drop off ballots.

This was much different than the case of Bruce Bartman of Delaware County, who deliberately and knowingly broke the law by casting his ballot (for Trump) on behalf of his long-deceased mother in the 2020 presidential election. He pleaded guilty and is on probation for five years. If we are really serious about voter fraud, we should be demanding prison time for cases like this.

I was going to address unfounded concerns regarding ballot drop box security, but on Wednesday a majority of the Board of Elections — that is, the commissioners — decided to eliminate the one drop box in Lancaster County. So, for the more than 22,000 voters in Lancaster County who requested mail-in ballots, you are back to depending upon the delivery performance of the U.S. Postal Service both to get your ballot and to have it delivered by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Or, you can come to the Lancaster County Government Center at 150 N. Queen Street with your ballot — and, again, only yours. Park. Wait in line. Go through security to the county elections office. Wait in line. Turn in your ballot to the elections office clerk. Exit the building. Pay for parking.

Note that the elimination of the drop box does nothing to improve election security, but it does a great job of reducing election convenience.

If you have been part of the election process in Lancaster County, as many of us have, you will have seen how difficult it is to get around the security systems in place for both mail-in and in-person voting. Could those systems be circumvented? Maybe, but it would not be easy and it does not happen in any significant numbers. To impact the outcome of an election, it is much more effective to campaign with volunteers, knock on doors and deliver a real message to a voter.

So vote with confidence. Volunteer to work at a polling station. Volunteer to be a poll-watcher. Vote early by mail, or vote in person on Election Day. Democracy is a success when everyone votes. Be a part of our democracy.

See you around the county.

Lancaster County Commissioner John Trescot of Lancaster Township was appointed to replace Democrat Craig Lehman, who resigned in January with two years left in his term. Trescot is a retired engineer and executive.