We protect our homes and families in multiple ways. We put safety caps over electric sockets, install smoke detectors and have fire extinguishers. Most of us have a first aid kit to handle basic emergencies, too. We all want to protect those we love: Our family.

But you are likely missing a lifesaving, free medication because you don’t think you need it. You’re missing Narcan.

Narcan, also known by the generic name of naloxone, is the antidote to an opioid overdose. It is a simple nasal spray that revives people in just minutes. While it is a prescription drug, all pharmacies have on file the standing order issued by Pennsylvania’s acting physician general (you can download that order at bit.ly/NarcanOrder). Narcan is covered by nearly all insurance plans. It is available by mail (nextdistro.org/philly) or at many local health departments for free.

Now before you stop reading because “we don’t have that problem in our house,” let me tell you why you do need it.

I am an anesthesiologist at the University of Pennsylvania, and I have lost both of my sons to accidental opioid overdoses. I know all about opioids, breathing and reviving individuals with Narcan. More importantly, I have tripped over my son’s collapsed, breathless body as he was overdosing on our kitchen floor. It is a terrifying situation, even for an experienced doctor. Imagine yourself in this situation unprepared. You call 911, but it takes long, long minutes for them to arrive. What do you do? It would be best to have that free nasal spray to give your loved one.

Individuals ages 15-44 make up the largest age group at risk for drug overdose. A sharp increase in risk starts in the teen years, when teens are testing their independence and dealing with the challenges of adolescence. We would like to think we know what our kids are doing, but there are portions of their lives that remain private, secret. Substances can be obtained from friends or even via the internet and are frequently contaminated by potent fentanyl. Countless inexperienced teens have died taking a pill that they were told was a sedative or a study aid. This has given rise to the “One Pill Can Kill” social media campaign. If it is not your child, it might otherwise be your child’s friend or even a visiting niece or grandson who overdoses in your home.

Keep in mind that an exploring youngster could get into an unsecured opioid prescription in a purse, or an elderly grandparent may forget the number of pain pills he or she has consumed. There are many ways that substances come into your home without your knowledge and ways in which an overdose can occur. Your home is not as opioid-safe as you would like to believe.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 107,000 lives were lost last year to opioid overdoses, a shameful record for the U.S., and most fatal drug overdoses occur in the home. The remainder occur in public spaces like libraries, parking garages, public transportation and public bathrooms. This is why Narcan must be immediately available in the home and in public spaces. This is how we can combat the loss of life due to drug overdose in our country. It is a simple and cost-effective way to reverse an escalating trend.

As students are heading back to school and college, having Narcan available at schools, dorm residences and even in a backpack are additional lifesaving steps. Knowing how to perform rescue breathing and adding basic CPR to school curriculum would help, too. Brain death occurs when no one assists a breathless victim. So we should teach our older children to check on that kid who is passed out at a party. It may not be alcohol intoxication and that kid may be minutes from being dead.

It’s time we literally take things into our own hands. Put Narcan in your first aid kit.

Asking for Narcan does not indicate your family has a drug problem. Just because you have a fire extinguisher it doesn’t mean you have a fire problem, right?

Having Narcan simply demonstrates that you care. Adding it to your first aid kit is simple and literally lifesaving.

Bonnie L. Milas, M.D., is a professor of clinical anesthesiology and critical care medicine at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine. She will be the keynote speaker for International Overdose Awareness Day at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Pathways Center for Grief & Loss, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy (HospiceCommunity.org/oad).