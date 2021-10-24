Some people who live with disabilities, either mental or physical, experience limits on different activities and skills.

Disability is rarely ever talked about, and a lot of what is talked about can be very negative. Some disabilities go so unnoticed that it can actually put people with disabilities in harm. People can be so quick to judge it. We need to help prevent putting people in these situations within our society.

First, we need to stop any kind of hatred toward those with a disability. We need to speak against all the hateful words thrown at them. Some people with disabilities aren't able to voice what they're feeling and need help from others to do so. Just like you and me, they have feelings and don’t deserve lesser treatment.

Second, we need to educate those who don’t understand and those who don’t try to understand. Imagine walking through a town feeling judged and unaccepted by your community simply because you have a disability that no one understands or tries to understand. It causes emotional stress and can push a person further out of society.

I recently interviewed a good friend of mine who lives with a disability. My first question was about discrimination, to which their reply was, “I’ve seen many people in the world, some people believing that a disability is evil or some don’t believe in it at all, or people who don’t try to acknowledge it. It’s frustrating because people don’t understand what you're going through. It also makes you feel sad because it makes you feel like you're not normal.”

My friend expanded on the ways people can react upon learning that someone has a disability: “(They) can be very hurtful, because they might think they need to be cautious with what they say — might feel like they're going to offend someone with a (disability). They shouldn’t feel that way, because that person with a (disability) wants to be treated normally.”

I asked about how people in authority handle those with a disability and was told that the responses have been mixed.

“Depending on the person, you might get a different reaction,” my friend said. “You might have a person in authority that discriminates against it. Or you can have an authoritative person who is kind about it. I’d say it is definitely better, and they’re starting to treat people with disabilities better.”

Finally, my friend talked about learning to accept a disability: “When we first hear about a disability that we or our family members have, we get frustrated or sad because we have to suffer with it. But over time you have to learn to accept it. Yes, it can be frustrating at times; there will be good days and there will be bad days. With the support system, you learn that you’re not a burden, you can’t control it.”

My friend has taught me about so many things regarding personal experiences with a disability and what they have seen. It has raised my awareness, and I want to help others to become more aware, too. This is why we need to acknowledge the experiences of those with disabilities, fix our errors in our society, improve our actions and move closer to becoming a whole community, not just half of one.

Abbey Mateyak is in the ninth grade at Warwick High School.