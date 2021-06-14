Isaac Asimov and Carl Sagan relied on Ruth Freitag to find many of the materials they used to interpret the galaxy. As a reference librarian at the Library of Congress for nearly half a century, she helped numerous other scientists locate obscure but valuable sources.

She was a bibliographic genius.

When Freitag died last October, at age 96, in Arlington, Virginia, no newspaper printed her obituary. Only the Charles F. Snyder funeral home in Lancaster printed a brief online announcement of her death and outline of her career.

The Scribbler would know nothing about this if New York Times writer Katharine Q. Seelye had not belatedly produced Freitag’s obituary as the astronomical “librarian to the stars” a couple of weeks ago and if Mike Leichliter, Penn Manor’s superintendent of schools, had not informed this column of that obituary.

The daughter of Albert and Lina Steinmuller Freitag was born in 1924 and raised in Lancaster. She graduated from McCaskey High School in 1942 and from Penn State University in 1944.

Freitag joined the Women’s Army Corps the next year and spent three years in China. She worked with the Foreign Service for six years in London and Hong Kong. After her father died in 1950, she and her mother traveled all over the world.

After earning a master’s degree in library science from the University of Southern California in 1959, Freitag worked at the Library of Congress until 2006. Science writers and astronomers asked her the tough questions. A longtime colleague told the Times that she “was known for her ability to find a needle in a haystack.”

She developed numerous bibliographic guides. Her epic work was an illustrated, annotated 3,235-entry bibliography on Halley’s comet.

She returned to Lancaster County several times to speak to local groups.

Freitag was buried in Greenwood Cemetery with military honors and personal tributes on Nov. 4, 2020. The service is available through a live stream link on the funeral home’s website at www.snyderfuneralhome.com/obituary/ruth-steinmuller-freitag/.

The blind coin collector

When Willie Siple died in 1966, at age 62, his obituary emphasized two things: his successful career as a flyweight boxer before he went blind in 1926 and his operation of a news stand at the Lancaster Post Office in his later years.

But it said nothing about his passion for collecting coins or his ability, while blind, to identify individual coins and even distinguish between denominations of paper bills.

The Numismatic News recently ran an article focusing on that aspect of Siple’s career. The article originally was printed in the early 1960s in Coins, another magazine for numismatists. Jim Anspach, of Columbia, shared the Numismatic News story with the Scribbler.

Siple reportedly could distinguish any coin by touch. He could rate the quality of a rare coin and determine a price for it.

At one York Coin Show, a collector asked the fellow operating the booth next to Siple’s for a coin that sold on the market for $20. While the operator was searching for the coin, Siple reached into his own coin case, grabbed an identical coin and offered it for $18.

Perhaps more amazingly, Siple could distinguish paper bills by touch. This ability was good for a laugh when a practical jokester tried to pass him a $10 bill for a $20 bill.

Siple’s collection included $2.50 in nickels he earned from a boxing bout with Kid Flick, whom the 100-pound Siple defeated in the ring four times.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes "The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.