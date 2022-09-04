I’m tired of hearing conservatives call liberals unpatriotic, communist, godless baby-killers or even worse. I would like to set the record straight and explain what liberal Democrats — at least this liberal Democrat — really stands for.

Let me start with my “patriotism” (though I hate having to mention it). I served in the United States Navy for 24 years, retiring with the rank of commander. After my naval service, I became a public high school teacher, working long hours for little pay but drawing a great deal of satisfaction from knowing I was helping to shape the youth of our country. I spent my entire life serving our country and its citizens.

I believe in the individual rights of all Americans, even when the exercise of such rights may not agree with my own. I am a strong advocate of our national Constitution and believe that changing or amending it for political or religious purposes would be a grave mistake.

I am not gay but I believe in the rights of same-sex couples to live together and demonstrate their commitment to each other through marriage if they so desire. Whether they marry has no effect on my marriage or anyone else’s. I am strongly opposed to abortion, but I don’t believe the government has any right to get involved with a woman’s right to choose. Therefore, I am pro-choice.

In our wonderful country, we all have the right to pray or not. What we can’t do is impose our religious beliefs on others. Conservatives claim liberals want more government, but it is really the conservatives who want government introduced into our bedrooms, our schools and our doctor’s offices.

I have no objection to anyone praying in school, but I do object to the government — including the U.S. Supreme Court — requiring our children to say the Protestant version of the Lord’s Prayer every morning. As I used to tell my students: “You are free to pray in school and there is no law forbidding it. What the school system is forbidden from doing under the Constitution is requiring everyone to pray. If you wish to bring a Bible to school and sit around a table at lunch with your friends and read the Bible or pray, you are free to do so.” Not one of my students ever took me up on my suggestion.

If the KKK — or any other extremist group that I personally find abhorrent — holds a rally, I believe that group has that right under the First Amendment, which enables us all to “peaceably” assemble. Right-wing extremist groups have gathered in Lancaster County. We can take stands against their beliefs, but we cannot keep them from meeting. As Voltaire is credited with saying, “I may not agree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”

As a liberal and a citizen of the richest country in the world, I am appalled by the number of homeless people and families (including veterans) who can’t get good health care. So, yes, I favor increasing taxes (if necessary) to provide for those who are unable to provide for themselves. Conservatives are concerned about the unborn, yet oppose providing children with the health care and education funding they need as they grow. We are one of the few industrialized countries that don’t provide for the basic needs of their citizens. Some may call this “socialism,” but I call it loving and caring for my fellow man/woman.

Remember the so-called “Patriot Act” after 9/11 when the government set aside some of our constitutional liberties under the guise of a necessity to defend against terrorism? Congress gave much of its power to the president. I doubt that the Founding Fathers would agree with those actions. There are no exceptions to the Bill of Rights (the first 10 amendments). Giving away our basic liberties is a very dangerous practice, no matter what the circumstances.

Our Constitution was written to protect the minority from the majority. In many countries, majority rule is the norm. The majority doesn’t need protection and our Constitution was written with that in mind. It is easy to support the Constitution when it agrees with your position. It becomes a lot harder when it doesn’t, but our freedom as Americans demands that we live by our Constitution. We are fortunate to have such a formal document protecting individual freedoms.

Some conservatives would like to change the Constitution to match their beliefs and take away the rights of those who hold differing beliefs. This is much closer to fascism than to democracy.

When I took my oath as a naval officer, I swore to “defend the Constitution against all enemies both foreign and domestic.” I never thought we might be called upon to defend that precious document against domestic enemies. Nor would I have believed that American citizens would actually attack the U.S. Capitol. Today, law enforcement officers fear for their lives as they’re assailed by the very people they swore to defend. Several politicians are even threatening another civil war. As President Joe Biden said Thursday night in a speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, “equality and democracy are under assault.” Biden said it’s up to us to “stop the assault on American democracy.” In November, we must vote for men and women who swear to uphold our republic and send home those who would tear it down.

Survivors of Adolf Hitler’s death camps and fascism have a pledge: “Never again!” That should be our motto as well.

Robert B. Hirsch is a retired U.S. Navy commander and a Lancaster Township resident. He taught high school in Louisiana for 13 years.