As kids trying to figure out how to become adults, we don’t realize sometimes how precious and fleeting time is — at least not until our senior year rolls around.

Nobody wants to admit it, but one day very soon, the kids in the Class of 2022 will have to grow up and move on.

And when we do, there’s going to be a lot to deal with.

In a June 2021 column for The New York Times, Lisa Damour wrote: “In the more than two decades I’ve spent as a psychologist working with adolescents, I have never seen teenagers so worn down at the end of an academic year as they are right now.”

We’re still worn down.

In the midst of all the usual emotional and psychological difficulties of our senior year, we’re also dealing with the third academic year of a pandemic.

An October 2021 article by Moriah Balingit in The Washington Post added this: “For students already facing challenges in school, the shutdowns and virtual learning often made things worse. Some students stopped showing up altogether, or did so infrequently.”

With all the stress of the past few years, it’s not surprising that more high school students have found themselves in distress and have considered dropping out.

According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services: “Students who drop out of high school may experience poor health and premature death. Individuals who do not graduate high school are more likely to self-report overall poor health.”

There’s also the anxiety of wondering what lies ahead. Should we pursue college and a mountain of debt? Or should we opt for an immediate career in some entry-level position?

In an article on the website Inside Higher Ed this month, Maria Carrasco writes: “College enrollment by the high school Class of 2020 showed an ‘unprecedented’ decline of between four and 10 percentage points,” depending on the area of study.

As if all that weren’t troubling enough, America’s current economic instability also poses a threat to our futures, especially for a bunch of young adults who have little to no guaranteed income.

Between all the fears and realities of the pandemic, college debt, and America’s volatile economy and job market, it’s more difficult than ever to know what we want to do with our lives.

But, honestly, the hardest part about graduating from high school isn’t the plethora of terrifying statistics about our current situation. The toughest part is trying to find some meaningful closure to the past 13 years of our lives in the public school system.

We have to say goodbye to all the people we’ve grown up with, and all we can do is hope that everyone finds what they’re looking for in the future.

None of us can predict what the future might look like. That’s what makes leaving high school so hard; we have to let go of the past to find a way forward into the future.

And I think there’s only one solution to that: You tell the people you love that you love them, and hope that the rest will follow. The hardships of graduating will eventually fade away, because you know no matter how old you get, they’ll always love you, too.

And maybe that’s the extraordinary part of being a kid in this pandemic generation. Many of us have learned what a lot of adults still haven’t figured out. A college education won’t make or break us. Our jobs won’t define us. Our value isn’t determined by being part of America’s economy.

The things that matter aren’t things at all. They’re people. And relationships. And the love and humanity that unite us.

Noah Darling is in the 12th grade at Garden Spot High School.