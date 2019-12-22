Push for an end to gun violence
As of Dec. 1, the 335th day of 2019, there were 385 recorded mass shootings in the United States, according to Gun Violence Archive. That’s enough to have one mass shooting every day this year. This could happen anywhere, anytime to anyone, even you. Push for safety. Push for freedom. #PushForStricterGunLaws.
Cashanti Johnson
Grade 11, Columbia High School
US voting age should be 16
Teenagers should be able to vote when they are 16 years old. Teens have a lot of experience and have learned many things. They also have had many history classes that inform them about government and the presidency throughout U.S. history. Voting rights should be expanded to start at age 16.
Simoun Aziz, grade 11
Columbia High School
Columbia students need transportation
School transportation is a big issue for some Columbia High School students. Our school doesn’t have school buses. That needs to change. During the winter, temperatures can drop to less than 10 degrees. Would you want your child walking in the freezing cold? Or would you rather have your children riding in a nice warm bus on their way to school?
Gieovauni Baez, grade 11
Columbia High School
No buses = tardy high school students
Buses are essential to a child’s transportation to and from school. Without buses, Columbia Borough School District has many children who are consistently late to school, and it is becoming a major issue.
Students receive consequences after three unexcused tardies. Some students have no choice but to walk or to wait for a ride. Some students have to take their younger siblings to school — which causes them to be late to school themselves.
From Park Elementary School to Columbia High School is at least a 26-minute walk in perfect conditions. Park Elementary School lets the children go in no earlier than 7:30 a.m., so some students must wait there until their younger sibling enters the school. Then they must walk up to the high school.
High school students are required to be in their homerooms by 8 a.m. This is in good weather; so, if it’s raining, snowing, hot or freezing, the students sometimes will not be able to make it in the four-minute difference. Because of this, students are late for school. They are receiving consequences for it, even if it isn't their fault.
With buses, this would no longer be a problem. Columbia Borough School District needs buses to help students make it to school on time.
David Lopez, grade 11
Columbia High School