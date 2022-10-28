The writer of the Oct. 14 letter “Retired troopers need pension boost” states that the bill to address that issue, state Senate Bill 1251, is “just sitting there in committee.” It must be particularly difficult for retired troopers to see legislators themselves get a healthy salary boost automatically this year.

The writer of the Oct. 15 letter “State Legislature needs major repair” remarks that no legislation comes up for a vote if the committee chairperson does not want it to. Lobbyists only have to convince a few powerful gatekeepers to keep a popular solution from getting a vote in Harrisburg.

Current legislative rules do not guarantee any next step in the process to move a bill through to a vote. A majority leader must schedule each step. Any one of the majority leaders can essentially veto any bill by simply never putting it on the agenda for a vote. It doesn’t matter how many voters or legislators want it to pass.

SB 1251, along with about 136 others, awaits consideration in the state Senate Appropriations committee. Appropriations has had two meetings since SB 1251 was referred to it, on July 7 and Sept. 20, which means it had only one meeting in the last three months.

No more meetings are scheduled for this committee before the end of the legislative session on Nov. 30. There is little chance any bills stuck in Appropriations will be voted on this session.

A laundry list of solutions voters want is delayed year after year because current legislative rules prevent collaboration, promote hyper-partisanship and give party leaders complete control.

It is not just trooper pensions that are stuck — other bills that are stuck would address broadband access, childhood lead exposure, farmers protecting water (watershed protection), a gift ban, open primaries and property tax reform.

It doesn’t have to be this way!

Legislative rules can be changed to ensure that bipartisan solutions are guaranteed to move through the legislative process, in one two-year session, and get votes — in committees, on the floor and in both chambers.

Legislative procedural rules are decided at the start of every session. The next time they will be voted upon is Jan. 3, 2023. A voter-initiated campaign to amend the rules can be found at FixHarrisburg.com. Please take time to learn more about procedural rules reform and how it impacts governance.

Get involved by asking current candidates in your district to consider rules reform. After the election, reach out to the winner to talk in detail with them. You’ll be surprised how many newly elected lawmakers or even incumbents don’t understand how the rules impact their ability to represent constituents and make good on their campaign promises.

Amy Ruffo of Lancaster is a volunteer with the nonpartisan group Fair Districts PA.