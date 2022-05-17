Each Tuesday on this page, we will highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer will be asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Roger Culbreth of East Lampeter Township.

What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

With the county’s growth comes growth in other areas, so what scares me is the growth in racial hate groups in this area. Hate groups seem to believe Lancaster County is ripe for expansion, and parts of the county are proving them right. When I go into an establishment, I always wonder if I am just getting poor customer service, or is this something else? It is a built-in response for probably every person of color in America. Also, Lancaster city is getting to be a big city, and the crime that comes with big cities is arriving here.

What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

Society needs to stop fighting each other and build a well-funded and diverse police system in the county, state and country — a system with a solid dedication to policing (such as that by former New York City deputy police commissioner Jack Maple). We will know when we have this system when the coffers of each department are full because of policing that does not produce a lawsuit factory. Treatment of people is essential in today’s society, and treatment can do two things: It makes friends or enemies. We need more treatment in this country that makes friends.

Why do you write letters to the editor?

Writing is not only a passion but also my way of screaming at the things I believe are wrong. Whether I’m right or not, a well-reasoned argument to counter what I write could persuade me to change my mind or alter my position. I believe that if more people wrote things down and revisited them from time to time, it would help them think things through without stressing themselves out. One thing that I try to do in my life is manage my stress, because I do believe the adage “Stress kills.”

What about you would surprise other people?

There are several things people might find surprising about me. First is the amount of writing and podcasting I do. I can sit for days, writing and talking through issues and debating them nonstop. Another is that I have another short story and two dark-comedy plays in the works, all written over time to manage that stress point. They would be surprised that I am pro-police, no matter how I criticize them in writing about bad policing. Criticism makes people and entities take a good look at themselves; then, they should make necessary changes. That’s if they’re smart!

What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

I’ve traveled to many places in the world and was shocked and surprised at what I have seen sometimes. After such trips, I often wanted to kiss the ground I was born on and thank goodness that I returned. One fantastic thing about Lancaster and a city of its size is that Lancaster has never had a ghetto — I mean a real ghetto; if you have not seen one, please look for one to know what I am saying.

Many people brag about the food where they come from; Lancaster residents have the right to do that more than anywhere I’ve been. From the Pennsylvania Dutch cooking to the African American dishes to the excellent Spanish and Latino dishes in this county — that’s probably why this city is growing so fast. Right now, it’s still a great place to reside, and let’s hope we can keep it that way.