Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Gayle Ray of Lititz.

1. What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

The Lancaster County issue that most concerns me was, and is, the response to COVID-19. Our elected officials and public health experts faced a deadly virus with initially scant knowledge and resources to combat it. Most residents responded by complying with restrictions, mandates and the eventual vaccines for the greater good of us all. Others chose to attack, malign and threaten health care professionals.

Most of us were vaccinated as children against polio and smallpox, yet some have chosen to believe that the COVID-19 vaccine is different and somehow experimental and nefarious. State legislators then railroaded a constitutional amendment limiting a governor’s emergency powers onto the ballot during an election cycle with anticipated low voter turnout. That should work really well during our next crisis as legislative committees are such fireballs when dealing with a crisis.

2. What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

As a retired registered nurse, I hope that those who lost loved ones can be a voice of reason to combat the disinformation still filling the airwaves. Physicians, nurses and other health care providers are reliable sources of information. Ask them questions and listen to their answers. When the bubonic plague ravaged medieval Europe, those who suffered through it would have been grateful for flea powder. We’ve been given a lifeline. Please use it.

3. Why do you write letters to the editor, and what shapes your thinking?

I write letters to the editor because I’m glad to be an American. I think long and hard before responding to any topic and, when I do, I try not to insult or denigrate the opinion of others. That’s also why I go through a lot of rough drafts before hitting the send key.

History has been my passion for as long as I can remember. It teaches us that humanity is imperfectible. We make the same mistakes through generations. We fight senseless wars. We are hard at work destroying our planet. Yet we are capable of doing great things and making progress. It’s the fascinating ebb and flow of creation and destruction, while trying to maintain hope over despair.

4. What about you would surprise other people?

This might surprise people who only know me from my letters: My family name was Bliss. I’m descended from a long line of oxymorons. I mean that in the nicest possible way. Some folks are just immune to happiness.

5. What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

My husband and I moved to Pennsylvania 13 years ago and it’s not just Lancaster County but the entire state that intrigues us. The layers of history here are palpable and there is so much of it. We love living in a town founded in 1756, and where Gettysburg is just an hour away. A young Amish man befriended us while he built a porch on our former home and began calling us “Mom” and “Pop.” We’ve settled into a retirement community of friendly folks. Pennsylvania has been soul-soothing and we are grateful.