Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Dr. Alan Peterson, physician, chair of the Lancaster County Immunization Coalition and Pequea Township resident.

1. What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

The health of Lancaster County is always on my mind, especially preventive health — whether it is those who refuse to be immunized and infect themselves and those who are immunodeficient around them, the radon and particulates they breathe unknowingly, the contaminated water they are unaware they are drinking, or those who are not taught about lead poisoning and their infant’s health. And yes, the climate is changing and affecting our health even in Lancaster County, although many refuse to acknowledge it or make changes in their lives to decrease carbon emissions.

2. What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

We need to accept science. If one sees a physician for care, one should already be accepting science. Let’s finally accept the need for a county health department. Let’s preserve more natural lands, farms, clean air, streams and rivers. We owe that to the Earth, each other, our grandchildren and future generations.

3. Why do you write letters to the editor?

I write to teach science and to educate people. I believe it is my job to be an activist in environmental issues. I have been specializing in environmental medicine for nearly 50 years now, whether it’s immunizations, lead poisoning, radon reduction, air and water pollution, or climate change.

4. What about you would surprise other people?

I love to offer healthy dog biscuits to neighborhood dogs on my walks. I enjoy wildlife and nature. One should take a walk or hike for physical and mental health. My relatives were brought to this country on the Mayflower, and I’m a member of the Pennsylvania Sons of the Revolution.

5. What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

Lancaster County has wonderful nature preserves thanks to the Lancaster Conservancy. Farms are being significantly preserved by the Lancaster Farmland Trust. Personal health care opportunities are superior here, although we still need a county health department overseen by health care providers and public health experts. We need to educate more about climate change to preserve our beautiful, primarily healthy, county.