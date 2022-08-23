Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Dora Catherson of Lancaster.

1. What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

A lot of senseless killings, not only here, but all across the nation.

2. What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

The laws aren’t strict enough. I also think it has to do with a person’s upbringing. Parents are afraid to discipline their kids. There is a difference between abuse and discipline.

3. Why do you write letters to the editor?

As a youth, I was always shy and quiet and afraid to speak up. Now all that has changed and I like to speak my mind. Writing down my thoughts and opinions on paper lets me release all my pent-up inhibitions.

4. What about you would surprise other people?

I am a goofy person. I may find something funny that others may not. I am also the kind of person who may hear something funny one day and, years down the road, something may remind me of that and I laugh uncontrollably.

5. What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

The people are helpful and friendly. I also think it has that old-time, down-home feeling that makes me comfortable to live here.