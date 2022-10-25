Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Wayne Olson, of Manheim.

1. What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

The issue that concerns me most is climate change. It affects not just Lancaster County, but the entire world. Air pollution in Pennsylvania is the third-worst in the nation, and it leads to serious health problems such as asthma. Although spring comes earlier, which should make the growing season longer, excessive rain can delay planting. Reporting in LNP | LancasterOnline has highlighted ears of corn with a lower yield due to weather conditions at critical times in its development. Milk production is lower in extended periods of heat. Hotter summers can enable invasive insect species to thrive here.

2. What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

There are actions that we can take as individuals to fight global warming. Here in Pennsylvania, we can choose an electricity supplier that uses green energy, or we can install rooftop solar collectors. When replacing kitchen ranges or clothes dryers, we can choose electric, rather than gas, models. We can join local environmental groups, such as Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist and author, suggests talking to others in a friendly way about climate change. We can vote for candidates who are willing to do something about this issue. Here is the problem: Many of our legislators in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C., are heavily influenced by the fossil fuel industry. We should seek out and encourage candidates who would support environmental issues, but also be well-versed in other government matters.

3. Why do you write letters to the editor?

I write letters both to share the knowledge I have learned and to influence people’s opinions on climate change.

4. What about you would surprise other people?

Many people don't know my background. I grew up in a small town in northwestern Pennsylvania that was settled by immigrants from Sweden and eastern Europe. I knew some of them, including my grandfather. Ludlow was a one-industry town. A tannery was built there because of the availability of hemlock bark, which was used in the tanning process. I was told that the forest was clear-cut, and the bark was stripped off the logs, which were often simply left. However, the softwood forest was replaced by more valuable hardwoods, such as black cherry. I do remember the tannery as a preschooler, just before it shut down in the late 1940s.

After military service, college and employment in several locations, I returned to Ludlow and started my carpentry business. Times were rough. Most of my customers lived mainly on Social Security, so they couldn’t afford much. With severe winters, people didn’t even want much interior work done then. Later, my wife found work here and we moved to Manheim.

5. What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

It has three mainstays of employment: agriculture, manufacturing and tourism. Health care facilities and retirement communities have expanded. The county’s location near major cities has been an asset. We have several institutions of higher learning.

However, problems come with growth. I could identify with the LNP | LancasterOnline column writer who grew up here and moved to New Jersey (“Lancaster County is turning into Cherry Hill, New Jersey,” Jan. 30 column by Nick Charles). He wrote that Lancaster County has become more similar to New Jersey, with all the development. Houses require street maintenance, water and sewer service, police and fire protection, ambulance service and schools. These all necessitate higher taxes.

LNP | LancasterOnline has reported on the lack of land suitable for business expansion. While some companies require other companies to be in close proximity, why can’t others relocate to areas where land is less expensive and people need work?