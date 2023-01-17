Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Wayne Laepple, of Lancaster Township.

1. What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

When I moved here 10 years ago, I knew Lancaster County was a pretty conservative place. Since living here, I’ve been astonished at how some folks I’ve met are so hidebound in their conservatism that they will not even listen to a different point of view. I can name half a dozen or more folks who are regular letter writers who take pride in their refusal to think beyond their own preconceptions. They do not see beyond their own simple solutions for what are in fact monumental problems that require serious thought and solutions.

After moving here, I also was disappointed to discover that officials in township, borough and county government seem to ignore the disregard some developers have for farmland. It seems that all those officials see are more dollars for taxes. This county has some of the finest farmland in the entire world, but it will be of no use whatever when covered with concrete or asphalt.

2. What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

I think more people who care about the land and how it is used need to get involved in politics and work to put pressure on those who would “pave Paradise and put up a parking lot.”

3. Why do you write letters to the editor?

I hope to enlighten and educate people about issues that interest me.

4. What about you would surprise other people?

I lived in Saudi Arabia, a theocratic, autocratic country, as a kid, and even then, I could see what was happening to the common folks in that kingdom. They lived in dire poverty and misery, while the royal family wallowed in oil revenues. I also was able to travel around the world and see how other countries worked — or didn’t work. Those experiences have defined my life and my thinking.

5. What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

I love how so many people in this county care about others. I am always impressed by how our Amish and Mennonite neighbors live out their faith by extending a helping hand to those in need. I enjoy the great diversity of cultures and ideas among the residents of the county.