Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Turk Pierce of New Holland.

1: What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

The most important issue facing Lancaster County (and the world) is global warming. We continue to pave over farmland, which reduces green space and releases more carbon dioxide into the air. Also, as we decrease farmland, we cut the food supply, which will become crucial over the next few years as worldwide climate change reduces arable farmland and disrupts the supply chains that get food to our dinner tables.

2: What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

Lancaster County needs to reduce development and increase farmland. In addition, sources of water and air pollution need to be curtailed. Zoning boards need to consider the overall health of the community, not just short-term profit.

3: Why do you write letters to the editor?

I write letters to the editor to alert people to problems that they aren’t aware of. There is so much misinformation being circulated on the internet and on right-wing “news” outlets such as Fox News that there is a group of people who believe “alternative facts.”

4: What about you would surprise other people?

I’m a collector of objects, places and experiences. I have been collecting stamps since I was 8, and I have over 113,000 different stamps.

I have saved every scorecard since I started attending Major League Baseball games at age 10, and have a list of the statistics of the 3,500 or so players I’ve seen. I’ve seen baseball in 60 different MLB parks, including the last game at Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field in 1957.

I have attended sporting events such as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ “Immaculate Reception” playoff win in 1972; Johnny Miller’s final-round 63 to win the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in 1973; and the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany.

I have played golf in every one of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties and in every state except Alaska. I have spent at least one night in every state and have visited 35 countries and every municipality in Pennsylvania.

I’ve attended concerts by Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, John Denver, Steve Miller, Fats Domino, Chuck Berry, the Platters and many other musicians.

5: What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

Lancaster County is proud of its agricultural heritage, especially that practiced by the Amish and Mennonites, and that heritage is a tourist draw. We are welcoming to foreigners, with religious groups here helping to settle refugees. The county is home to a number of retirement communities (I live at Garden Spot Village) where volunteerism is encouraged.