Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Robert Hirsch, a retired Navy commander from Lancaster Township.

1) What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

Easy question, and the answer is climate change. I know, it is a global issue and seemingly not local. But Lancaster County is an agricultural area, and it’s heavily dependent on the climate. We grow everything from tobacco to corn. If climate change continues at the present rate, our little corner of the globe will experience droughts, more diseases (such as the avian flu) and flooding.

2) What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

We must pressure our political leaders to pass legislation directed toward slowing climate change. If they don’t, we should vote in men and women who will. As individuals, we can switch our electrical service to one that uses clean energy such as solar, wind or hydroelectric, which I did. PPL Electric Utilities has a long lists of such services, and many are actually cheaper. If you don’t want an electric car that will only go short distances, consider a hybrid car or truck. My Prius gets an average of 60 miles per gallon, so I can drive over 500 miles on an 11-gallon tank of gas. I practice what I preach!

3) Why do you write letters to the editor?

When I retired, we moved to the Florida Panhandle and discovered it was an extremely far-right area, with U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz as our representative in Congress. I had never written a letter to the editor before but, reading conservative letters every day in the local paper, I decided that a different point of view was needed. So I wrote my first letter. Upon moving here to be near family, I quickly discovered that Lancaster County and Pennsylvania weren’t too politically different from the Florida Panhandle, so I returned to letter writing. Also, after teaching high school history, environmental and Earth science, I figured “Why stop teaching?” So I added the Constitution, climate change, etc., to my letters.

4) What about you would surprise other people?

I love working with my hands. When we moved during my military career, I would add to or upgrade our homes. That included carpentry, electrical work, plumbing, tiling, flooring, etc. We just moved into a newly built home and put in a tile backsplash in the kitchen and stone around the fireplace. I am adding rooms to the basement, including a woodworking shop. Other related hobbies include art (paintings) and model railroading.

5) What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

As ardent hikers, my wife and I love the numerous trails in the county that offer tremendous views, streams and waterfalls. My thanks go out to the Lancaster Conservancy for its efforts. It sure beats just walking on the beach!