Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Phil Capp of Lancaster.

1. What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

Development, suburban sprawl and the resulting traffic. We’re stuck with Route 501 as it now is. It can never be widened. The loss of farmland bothers me, as well.

2. What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

Developing areas near the city like the former Lancaster Stockyards and the former Lancaster Malleable property is a step in the right direction. Or saying no to projects like that proposed warehouse in Mount Joy Township (a developer is seeking permission to build a 1,006,880 square-foot warehouse in that township’s light industrial zoning district).

3. Why do you write letters to the editor?

It gives me a voice beyond the ballot box. I’d like to think that maybe my letters, or the letters of others, somehow can make local officials accountable. I’d like to think that, anyway.

4. What about you would surprise other people?

I have been running since I was in high school. I ran cross country in college and have completed a handful of marathons. I’m still running — I ran the day I wrote this.

I play guitar in the Moonlighters Big Band. I love the music of the big-band era, including Count Basie, Benny Goodman and Duke Ellington. I also play a lot of Beatles music for myself and at open mics, jam sessions and song circles. The Beatles were geniuses.

I held membership in both the Actors’ Equity Association as a stage manager and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 98 as a stagehand. I have been in management and labor and still occasionally take work calls. Like the T-shirt says: “I may be old but I’ve seen, and in my case, WORKED all the great bands.”

5. What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

Lancaster Central Market, the walkability of downtown Lancaster, the local arts, the easy access to rural areas and the friendliness of Lancaster County residents. This is a special place.