On occasional Tuesdays, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Oliver Lu, of Manheim Township.

1) What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

Growth versus quality of life (clean environment, traffic, healthy economy and crime).

2) What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

I think a solution to many of our problems (not just Lancaster County or even Pennsylvania, but the country as a whole) would be to create a system of public banking, something that would democratize credit and finance, while allowing nonfederal levels of government to provide greater services and reduce tax burdens.

It would be funded through public state banks that would only make loans to community-based entities, in partnership with private banks, and pay interest to themselves. States don’t have the same temptation to print money and create inflation, because only the federal government can regulate the currency.

The state of North Dakota has had a public state bank for over 100 years and it works extremely well. Its residents are the most-banked people in the country per capita, and it is a solidly Republican state.

Naturally, the big private banks fight this idea tooth-and-nail and claim it would destroy the economy through bad loans and/or corruption. But the loans would be vetted through the private sector first, and modern oversight practices, if implemented correctly, would prevent the kind of corruption that led Congress to let the charters of the two Bank(s) of the United States expire in the first half of the 19th century, before the Federal Reserve was created.

3) Why do you write letters to the editor?

To express opinions and (sometimes) challenge others’ perspectives or facts on certain matters. I dislike the strongly polemical tone most people take in political discourse nowadays, so I try to bridge the gap without simply giving both sides equal weight uncritically.

4) What about you would surprise other people?

I’m actually very conservative in certain ways, though my letters tend to read left of center. I’m also the head squash coach at Lancaster Country Day School and give lessons there. It has courts that are open to the public certain days of the week, year-round. Most people who meet me in person are surprised to find out I’m part-Chinese.

5) What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

A combination of small city, suburban and country life that is close to the East Coast but hasn’t yet been gobbled up by the Boston-to-Washington, D.C., conglomeration. Also, a lot of retirees and a conservative political culture that may come in part from some of the original Germanic settlers, as well as a strong economy that is buoyed by different sectors, such as manufacturing, tourism, agriculture, education and services.