Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Nina Menke of Manheim Township.

1. What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

My top issue is meeting the housing needs of a growing population in a manner that does not degrade Lancaster County’s natural resources and that allows all of its residents to find dignified housing they can afford.

This is not a new issue and it has always been difficult to resolve, because those who have the most to gain financially — such as developers — have the most political clout. McMansions and shopping centers get built, but not affordable housing.

This issue is made all the more urgent by climate change, while at the same time it is made more difficult to resolve by political polarization and by the extreme degradation of political discourse.

I find it particularly frightening how pillars of our democracy, such as educational institutions and libraries, as well as our electoral system and the judicial nomination process, have come under assault. Yet it was very gratifying to read the many recent letters to the editor supporting libraries and access to information in schools.

2. What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

I wish I knew. What I can say is that the lively letters section of LNP | LancasterOnline — where people can express their thoughts and opinions and react to what others have written in a civil and fact-based manner — is a step in the right direction. We need more such forums, which might invite people to become less ideologically rigid. We must recognize that, at this point in our history, threats to our democracy and to the rule of law no longer come from the left, but that they now come from the right.

Young people also give me hope. It is in the nature of youth to question and to be critical. It is high time that we see through how emotional issues such as abortion or gun ownership and now — most dangerously and alarmingly — racist and homophobic sentiments have ended up blinding people to the fact that conservative economic policies in the last half-century have primarily served the interests of the wealthy, while labor and service-sector wages have essentially remained stagnant.

Corporations that publicized their investments in their employees through good insurance, pension plans, etc., in the 1950s and 1960s are now are exclusively beholden to delivering good returns for their shareholders. Some have lied with impunity and nefariously distorted public discourse about something as critical as climate change. It is a hopeful sign that business schools are responding to student demand by offering courses on corporate social responsibility.

We also need a fundamental change in our attitude toward our beautiful Earth, and we need to recognize that we can’t just needlessly exploit its resources. This conflicts directly with our vision of ourselves as the land of unlimited opportunity and limitless resources. This myth is a fantasy that conflicts with the reality that most of us are always dealing with limits on what we can have. And too many of us can’t even afford the basics.

3. Why do you write letters to the editor?

On one level, when I get too worked up about things, it helps to write a letter to the editor. I may not change any minds, but at least I feel better after writing and can sleep again!

On a deeper level, my father had to flee the Nazi persecution of Jews, emigrated to this country in 1936 and then volunteered as a 40-year-old to join the U.S. Army. My mother, who was 22 years younger than he was — they met in Berlin after the war when he was part of the occupation forces — had experienced Nazi oppression and the civilian hardships of war as an adolescent growing up in Berlin.

My mother, especially, was strong in believing that when things are going wrong in this country, with its promise of freedom and democracy, remaining silent is not an option. I am not someone to get involved in group organizing, so I will go to peaceful protests, canvass before elections and write letters.

4. What about you would surprise other people?

I was once painfully shy and insecure, and I have come a long way in conquering my social anxiety.

5. What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

Besides its natural beauty, its plentiful farmland and the human scale of its downtown, Lancaster County is unique in how welcoming it has been for many years to refugees from all parts of the world.

Mennonite and other local churches have played an important role in helping refugees settle here, and it is a place where people with a secular background and people with a faith-based perspective can work together toward the common good.

Tragically, this civil and collaborative atmosphere is currently being undermined by extremist vitriol and intimidation, something that my husband and I experienced firsthand when were canvassing on East King Street for Democratic candidates in 2016. An intimidating young white man started trailing us and interfering with our conversations by accusing us of lying and telling people that they shouldn’t believe us or vote for any Democratic candidates. There have been many heartening developments in Lancaster County since we moved here in 1985, but this was not one of them.