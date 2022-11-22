Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Michael Spangler of Rapho Township.

1) What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

I am most concerned with the impact that the pandemic has had on the education of our children. In many cases, the closing of the schools, the online classes and the added stress on the teachers and aides were an obstacle to the educational growth and development of many of our kindergarten- through 12th-grade students. For many, their learning curve may be negatively affected for many years to come.

In addition, the seeming focus of the school curriculum to advance certain cultural agendas has taken away from the ability of our students to have open discussions and debates about issues they face. We are seeing more social indoctrination being pushed around gender identity, sexuality, critical race theory and race issues. I have a difficult time seeing how these topics contribute to the students learning to become good citizens of our nation. Certainly, learning is stifled without open debate and discussions.

So much of our curriculum in public schools is devoid of religious truths. I do not believe that the church and state should be one and do not believe that our public schools should teach any one religion. I believe historical evidence does show that when the state dictates a state religion, it can become a monster. I do, however, believe that the church has a role in being the conscience for our government leaders.

2) What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

I believe that a return to basics in education, more time spent learning about the value of our Constitution and learning how to discern truth from falsehoods — especially for our younger students — are crucial elements in creating good citizens for the future of our nation.

Students must learn how to have open discussions, debates and dialogue on issues facing our nation. In addition, education focusing on the greatness of the United States and what we have done correctly is a key for our future. America has an important position in the world as the leader of free and democratic societies. I believe that what we have today in America is a blessing given to us by God, and we need to guard and protect what we have been given.

I truly believe that our education system should enable parents to direct the money they are forced to pay for education through school taxes toward private schools of their choice at the elementary, middle and high school levels. As a result, I believe we would get a better diversity of education that will enhance young peoples’ ability to become good citizens for our nation and be a better conscience for our government leaders.

3) Why do you write letters to the editor?

I like to supply ideas that cause people to think differently about how they see our world. It is somewhat enjoyable to present counterintuitive sides of many topics that are highlighted in the news. I have received many comments from people who enjoy my letters and look forward to them. Letters to the editor are a valuable avenue for me to share thoughts and ideas counter to what I view as the left-leaning media we meet on a daily basis.

4) What about you would surprise other people?

I am happily married to my wife Carole, celebrating 50 years in 2022. I have three children who are happily married and have given us five grandchildren whom we adore. I spent seven years in the U.S. Navy, including about 300 total days underwater while serving onboard a missile submarine during the Cold War. This experience has heightened my love for this land called America. Finally, I believe that we live in a world broken by sin and that our only true hope is in Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior.

5) What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

I have worked for lengthy periods and/or visited every state in the United States. I have come to see Lancaster County as one of the best places to live and work in our nation. We have few natural disasters such as earthquakes, tornadoes, mudslides, flooding, fires, etc. The people here are open and accept newcomers easily. A friend told me that he lived in a town in New England and one morning read an obituary headlined “New York Man Dies.” This man was 95 years old and had moved to New England when he was 5 years old. We in Lancaster are much better than this.

I believe we continue to have a good work ethic here. People are caring and loving of others, willing to serve anyone in need. We have a strong basis in Christianity that has served our community extremely well over the years.