Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is JoAnn Fuir, of Millcreek Township, Lebanon County.

1. What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

I am deeply concerned about overdevelopment in beautiful Lancaster County. I do not want to see it ruined. Joni Mitchell sang a song, “Big Yellow Taxi,” about urban sprawl. She warned, “They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.”

Sadly, this reminds me of what happened in New Jersey, where I was raised. Fifty years ago, there were plenty of farms and orchards in the Garden State. Today, most of them are gone. Shopping centers, warehouses and businesses have been constructed on former farmland and orchards. I do not want to see this happen in Lancaster County.

2. What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

I think that Lancaster County must preserve the farmland as much as possible. We should utilize vacant properties, instead of building new ones. We should also try to revitalize the older towns in Lancaster County. It is important to restore historic buildings. Some towns have done this. It costs a lot of money to do this, but I believe that it is necessary.

Tourists visit Lancaster County because it is a very special place. People come from cities to see the Amish farms and gorgeous scenery. I once saw a lady from New York City photographing corn and a cow. She had never seen corn in a field or a real cow. America needs more rural places like Lancaster County.

3. Why do you write letters to the editor?

The answer is simple: Because I can. In some nations, citizens do not have the right to free speech. There is no freedom of the press in communist countries. Writing a letter to the editor is the easiest way to get your message across to a lot of people, including local politicians.

Letters give citizens a voice. They can express their opinions about social issues, etc. Freedom of speech is under attack in the United States, so citizens might not be allowed to write letters to the editor in the future.

I hope this will not happen, but I think it could. In 1860, Frederick Douglass said, “Liberty is meaningless where the right to utter one’s thought and opinions has ceased to exist.”

We should all remember this.

4. What about you would surprise other people?

I am an avid photographer. I most enjoy taking photographs of nature. Birds, flowers, butterflies, covered bridges and scenery are my favorite subjects. I have two Maine Coon cats that are fun to photograph, as well. Some of my photos have been in Country Magazine. I also make photo greeting cards to share with family and friends.

5. What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

I think it is unique because it has a large Amish population. Visitors from near and far come to Lancaster County to experience the Amish culture. The county has beautiful farmland and delicious food. The pace of life is a bit slower in Amish country. Tourists come to Lancaster County to escape the rat race for a while. They can relax with their families in a peaceful environment.