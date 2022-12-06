Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is J. Kenneth Kreider, who recently moved from Elizabethtown to Lititz.



1) What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

As a lifelong citizen of Lancaster County, I am concerned that many of my neighbors seem to be unaware of the significance and importance of our vote. The percentage of eligible voters who actually vote is too low in our county. (As LNP | LancasterOnline reported, 63% of the county’s registered voters cast ballots in the November election — and that was actually the highest turnout on record for a midterm election.) We appear to be so concerned with our own situation that we overlook the ramifications of not contributing to the improvement of our society. Each person’s individual vote is important for our country and for our nation. I am also concerned that rational educated persons fall so easily for information that is so obviously false.

2) What solutions to the issue would you suggest?

Become informed. As an Elizabethtown College professor of history (now emeritus), I often reminded my students that one of the great things about our country is that in the United States there is no excuse for ignorance. Information is available if we take the trouble to search beyond the headlines. Recognizing that no one person or party has a monopoly on wisdom or truth, we all have the opportunity and obligation to cast an informed vote.

3) Why do you write letters to the editor?

Because of my studies and research, and having lived in Germany and Austria for a few years doing relief and reconstruction work after World War II, I have observed some trends toward totalitarianism (fascism). Recognizing recent similar trends in our own country, I feel obligated to alert my fellow citizens to the possible danger of losing our centurieslong, world-renowned and prized democratic system of government. I hope that my views, along with letters to the editor from other like-minded writers, will stimulate readers to research, evaluate and cast an informed vote.

4) What about you would surprise other people?

Although my parents were members of the Prohibition Party, I was proud during my youth and early years to be a Republican, the party of Abraham Lincoln, whose Emancipation Proclamation officially freed the enslaved in the United States. The undemocratic words and illegal actions of recent Republican leaders — which elicited no objections from lesser Republican party officials and officeholders — caused me to realize that the Republican Party had left me.

5) What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

Beginning with the very first settlers, Lancaster County is inhabited with citizens who have a strong religious base. Basic religious views of various religions have led citizens of this county to spring into action and offer the rest of the nation an example, when support and assistance is needed for refugees from totalitarianism. Our beautiful landscapes are known far and wide. Our geographical location within driving distance of major cities is very convenient. We are also blessed to be in a section of our country that enjoys a mild climate with four distinct seasons, and which is very seldom visited by hurricanes, tornadoes and earthquakes.