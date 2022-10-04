Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Gus Gianopoulos of East Hempfield Township.

1. What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

The political climate in Lancaster County disturbs me greatly. It seems to me that one party controls everything but the city. Our elected officials seem to have an agenda that does not truly reflect the voting citizens. Our own representative to Congress voted to discount all of the votes of Pennsylvanians in the last presidential election and still, in my opinion, has not given us a sufficient reason for his vote.

My father was a friend of the late Congressman Ed Eshleman. On occasion, I was with my dad when he spoke with the congressman. Eshleman seemed to me to be genuinely concerned for all of his constituents. It seems to me that when citizens now show up at various meetings, whether in support or against what is being discussed, it really doesn’t matter to the elected officials.

2. What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

That’s just it — I don’t know what can be done. I was not involved with the political system other than voting for many years. Then my wife Leslie ran for the School District of Lancaster school board, and after that experience, we started to give more attention to the elections. We put signs out in our front yard, only to have them stolen, so we put more out. I would hope that most voting-age people of Lancaster County do not believe all the drivel that is out there. We have to believe in something, whether it is LNP | LancasterOnline or national news sources — if not, then we have to believe what we see with our own eyes.

3. Why do you write letters to the editor?

My daughter Andrea is my inspiration to write letters. Andrea wrote letters to LNP | LancasterOnline and also to the paper in Frederick, Maryland, where she went to college. I first started writing about things that struck me that needed to be said. It is only in the last six years or so that my letters have become more political. When I retired from teaching, I wrote to the York newspaper about York County School of Technology, telling the citizens about my pleasure working there and how lucky they are to have a high school like “Tech.”

Sadly, Andrea died in 2009 and after that, I started to write more.

4. What about you would surprise other people?

When I was in my 20s, I ran a lot of road races, from the very first Red Rose Run to 10-mile Turkey Trots to the Harrisburg Marathon and everything in between. Then in my mid-50s, I started running again but did trail runs. I ended up running six Tough Mudder races and another marathon at age 59, although I ran a lot slower than in my first one. Being a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, I still like to cook at home and even built my own wood-burning pizza oven.

5. What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

If you would have asked me that 20 years ago, I would have said the overall work ethic of the people. From the Plain community to the immigrants and everyone in between, we truly worked hard. Now I’m not so sure. Don’t get me wrong — we who have lived here all our lives still see some of that, but things are different.